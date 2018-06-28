Senegal vs Colombia Live Score, FIFA World Cup Live Streaming: Senegal, Colombia to fight for survival

Senegal vs Colombia Live Score, FIFA World Cup Live Updates: Senegal and Colombia will lock horns with each other on Thursday as both teams are in a chance to reach the Round of 16. While Senegal defeated Poland in their opening match, they were held by Japan in their last encounter. A win or a draw will seal a spot for them in the knockout stages. Colombia, who lost their opening encounter against Japan triumphed against Poland and picked up a 3-0 win. They would need to win to cement a place in the next round. Catch Live score and updates as Senegal and Colombia take on each other in Group H match.
Senegal vs Colombia Live Score, FIFA World Cup Live Streaming: As Senegal’s new generation pursues its own World Cup success, coach Aliou Cisse said there’s plenty to work on _ and he should know. Senegal’s last appearance in the World Cup came in 2002, when the team reached the quarterfinals. Cisse was the captain of that squad. Now with Cisse as coach, the Lions of Teranga will play their final group stage match against Colombia on Thursday in Samara with a spot in the knockout round at stake. “We need to improve the impact. We need to be more aggressive on the ball,” Cisse said. “At this level it goes very fast. We need to have more concentration. We need to be more rigorous.”
Midfielder Abel Aguilar won’t play for Colombia on Thursday against Senegal because of a left adductor injury. Aguilar was injured in the first half of Colombia’s 3-0 victory over Poland last Sunday in Kazan and had to be stretchered off the field. Colombia coach Jose Peckerman said Aguilar would not be available in the team’s decisive final group match in Samara, but he did not rule the 33-year-old veteran out of the rest of the tournament should Colombia advance.
Senegal have faced Colombia only once before which ended in a 2-2 draw in May 2014 in Buenos Aires, following goals from Teofilo Gutierre and Carlos Bacca for Colombia and Moussa Konate and Cheikh N'Doye for Senegal.
Senegal's Idrissa Gana Gueye believes his country can still surprise everyone like they did 16 years ago. Listen to what he said.
Senegal are returning to the biggest tournament in football after 16 years. They shocked the world after they made it to the quarterfinals in the 2002 World Cup. Now, with a chance of reaching the knockout stage, they will be up against a Colombian side that can threaten their position. Colombia lost their opening match after getting down to 10 man in the third minute. But they returned with much oomph against Poland and beat them 3-0. Who will come out on top tonight?