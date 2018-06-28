Senegal vs Colombia Live Score, FIFA World Cup Live Streaming: Senegal, Colombia to fight for survival

Senegal vs Colombia Live Score, FIFA World Cup Live Streaming: Senegal to take on Colombia. (Source: Reuters)

Senegal vs Colombia Live Score, FIFA World Cup Live Streaming: As Senegal’s new generation pursues its own World Cup success, coach Aliou Cisse said there’s plenty to work on _ and he should know. Senegal’s last appearance in the World Cup came in 2002, when the team reached the quarterfinals. Cisse was the captain of that squad. Now with Cisse as coach, the Lions of Teranga will play their final group stage match against Colombia on Thursday in Samara with a spot in the knockout round at stake. “We need to improve the impact. We need to be more aggressive on the ball,” Cisse said. “At this level it goes very fast. We need to have more concentration. We need to be more rigorous.”

(Source: AP)