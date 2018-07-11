WATCH: Sachin Tendulkar reveals his pick to win World Cup in Russia

The World Cup fever has gripped former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar. The World Cup fever has gripped former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar.

Even though India are currently in the middle of an overseas series against England, it appears that the legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar is keeping one eye on the ongoing football World Cup. In a video posted from his official Instagram account, the Master Blaster picked his favourite team to lift the trophy in Russia this year. In the video, Tendulkar, while bouncing a white ball in his hands, said, “Guys, this time I am backing England.”

But just when it looked as if Tendulkar is supporting England in the ODI and Test series against India, he clears up the doubt by kicking a football and screaming, “… in football.” Tendulkar then headed the ball towards the camera and cheered, “Come on England!”

England will play the semifinal match against Croatia on Wednesday, as they look to book a ticket to the final for the first time since 1966. It is for the first time since 1990, that the Three Lions have made it to the semifinals in the World Cup, and they will be eager to book a date with France in the final this year to lift their first title since 1966.

France defeated Belgium 1-0 in the first semifinal on Tuesday to book themselves a ticket to the World Cup final in Russia with Samuel Umtiti scoring from a header in the early minutes of the second half.

The final of the World Cup 2018 will be played at Luzhniki Stadium in Russia on July 15, 2018.

