Russian women banned from entering rooms of Nigerian footballers at World Cup: Report

After Argentina were given a handbook on how to pick up Russian women at FIFA World Cup 2018, Nigeria football team coach Gernot Rohr has now laid down strict rules of not allowing Russian women into the players’ rooms.

According to daily Complete Sports, the Nigerian team has been told that only wives and family can visit the players in their room at the World Cup in Russia. Rohr was quoted as saying, “Yes, the players can have their wives and family come to visit them at the World Cup. Each player will have a room to himself so the family can come on days when we are not preparing for games or on matchdays. However, I won’t allow them to have Russian girls, no, no, no.”

There was, however, only one exception to this rule, captain Mikel Obi, who married a Russian woman. “Only captain Mikel who has a Russian partner can come with her,” he said. The World Cup will take place in Russia for the first time when it kicks off on June 15.

Earlier, Argentina Football Association (AFA) apologised for distributing a World Cup manual that included a chapter with tips on how to pick up women in Russia during the FIFA World Cup. The manual handed out had a course called “Russian Language and Culture,” for players, coaches, reporters and others headed to Russia for the World Cup.

Course instructor Eduardo Pennisi, a Russian language teacher, wrote the manual, which included a chapter titled, “What to do to have a chance with a Russian girl,” as per media reports. As per the advice given in the chapter, it suggests – don’t monopolize conversations, follow proper hygiene, don’t focus only on the other person’s appearance, etc. — the chapter also has tidbits such as “don’t ask stupid questions about sex,” “Russian girls hate boring men” and “relax, it is only a girl, nothing more,” as per a translation by media outlet Deadspin. It goes on to say, “Normally Russian women pay attention to important things, but of course you will find girls who only pay attention to material things, in the money, if you are handsome, you tell me. Do not worry, there are many beautiful women in Russia and not all are good for you. Be selective.”

