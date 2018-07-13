Russian President Vladimir Putin to hand World Cup host’s mantle to Emir of Qatar on Sunday

By: Reuters | Published: July 13, 2018 9:28:11 pm
Russian President Vladimir Putin, Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani and FIFA President Gianni Infantino will take part in a ceremony on Sunday handing over the hosting of the football World Cup, a Kremlin official said on Friday.
Putin and Sheikh Tamim are also set to discuss the Middle East at a separate meeting on Sunday, Kremlin foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters. Qatar hosts the next World Cup in 2022.
For all the latest Fifa News, download Indian Express App