Russian President Vladimir Putin to hand World Cup host’s mantle to Emir of Qatar on Sunday

Russian President Vladimir Putin, Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani and FIFA President Gianni Infantino will take part in a ceremony on Sunday handing over the hosting of the football World Cup, a Kremlin official said on Friday.

Putin and Sheikh Tamim are also set to discuss the Middle East at a separate meeting on Sunday, Kremlin foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters. Qatar hosts the next World Cup in 2022.

