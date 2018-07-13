Follow Us:
Friday, July 13, 2018
  • Russian President Vladimir Putin to hand World Cup host’s mantle to Emir of Qatar on Sunday

Russian President Vladimir Putin to hand World Cup host’s mantle to Emir of Qatar on Sunday

Russian President Vladimir Putin, Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani and FIFA President Gianni Infantino will take part in a ceremony on Sunday

By: Reuters | Published: July 13, 2018 9:28:11 pm
Vladimir Putin, Vladimir Putin Russia, Russia Vladimir Putin, Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, FIFA World Cup 2018, sports news, football, Indian Express Putin and Sheikh Tamim are also set to discuss the Middle East at a separate meeting on Sunday. (Source: Reuters)
Related News

Russian President Vladimir Putin, Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani and FIFA President Gianni Infantino will take part in a ceremony on Sunday handing over the hosting of the football World Cup, a Kremlin official said on Friday.

Putin and Sheikh Tamim are also set to discuss the Middle East at a separate meeting on Sunday, Kremlin foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters. Qatar hosts the next World Cup in 2022.

For all the latest Fifa News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement