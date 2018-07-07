Russia vs Croatia Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2018 Live Streaming: Russia vs Croatia Prediction

Russia vs Croatia Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2018 Live Streaming: Russia, who were the bottom-ranked team in the World Cup tournament, are into the quarter-finals of the World Cup. They are up against Croatia in the big match but the home team will fancy their chances of moving into the semi-finals. Croatia too will be confident of winning their game and reaching the last four. One of the two teams will advance and it will be historic. Catch Russia vs Croatia Live Score FIFA World Cup 2018 Live Streaming here.
Russia vs Croatia Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2018 Live Streaming
Russia vs Croatia Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2018 Live Streaming: Russia face Croatia in Saturday’s World Cup quarter-final with the hosts buoyed by support from President Vladimir Putin, coach Stanislav Cherchesov said on Friday. Putin attended Russia’s opening day win over Saudi Arabia but has not yet said whether he will come to Sochi for the quarter-final tie. Cherchesov, however, said Putin has been in touch to support the home players. “He has been calling me, he called me before and after the (last) game with Spain,” Cherchesov said. “When the president supports you that makes us comfortable and this is an extra boost for us in terms of motivation.” Saturday’s match is a huge one for Russia, who have never reached the semi-finals of the World Cup, although the Soviet Union got there in 1966. The hosts are underdogs against a Croatia side that beat Nigeria, Argentina and Iceland in the group stages before overcoming Denmark on penalties in the round of 16.
It all started at the Luzhniki Stadium for Russia with a morale-boosting 5-0 thumping of Saudi Arabia. They followed that up by beating Egypt 3-1 and confirming their qualification to the next round. Uruguay beat them 3-0 in the dead rubber final group game. It was in the Round of 16 that they created the ripples. They weathered Spain's barrage of passes and held them to a 1-1 draw. They then won the penalty shootout 4-3, thus knocking out the 2010 champions in their first match of the knockouts.
Croatia have been brilliant in this World Cup, especially the group stages. They first made a great start by beating Nigeria in their first game. And then Argentina were hammered 3-0. Iceland were not spared either. They face Denmark in the Round of 16 and that was the only game where they were stretched. They finally came out on top via penalties
Russia are the lowest ranked team in the World Cup. But they have beaten higher ranked team and into the quarter-finals. Now, they have a chance to enter the semis. But Croatia stand between. Croatia, considered to be dark horses in this tournament, have punched above their weight to reach so far. Can they move forward?