Russia to start FIFA World Cup 2018 as lowest ranked team, India retain 97th spot in rankings

Saturday, June 16, 2018
Defending champions Germany retain the no.1 spot and will thus start their World Cup title defence as the top-ranked team in the world.

Russia have dropped four places to reach 70, three below 67th placed Saudi Arabia. (Source: AP)
Russia will be the lowest-ranked team in the tournament when they take on Saudi Arabia in the World Cup opener on June 14. According to the latest FIFA Rankings, Russia have dropped four places to reach 70, three below 67th placed Saudi Arabia. India, who are playing the Intercontinental Cup friendly tournament with New Zealand, Kenya and Chinese Taipei, remain 97th. Defending champions Germany retain the no.1 spot and will thus start their World Cup title defence as the top-ranked team in the world.

New Zealand, against who India play on Thursday, have jumped 13 places to reach 120 while Chinese Taipei went down two places to 123. Kenya went from 111 to 112. New Zealand’s improvement in the rankings means that India stand to gain more in the rankings if they manage to beat the All Whites. India are hosting the Intercontinental Cup as part of their preparations for the 2018 AFC Asian Cup.

Chile, at No. 9, are ranked highest of teams not at the World Cup. Non-qualifiers Netherlands, Wales and Italy are also in the top 20. Mexico are the top CONCACAF nation at No. 15, while Tunisia are Africa’s best at No. 21. No. 36 Australia are the best Asian confederation team. Brazil, Belgium, Portugal and Argentina make up the top five in addition to Germany.

