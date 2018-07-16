Russia passes the baton to Qatar for FIFA World Cup 2022

A view shows the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar. (Source: Reuters) A view shows the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar. (Source: Reuters)

Now that Russia World Cup 2018 is over, with France winning their second title, focus shifts to the next World Cup which is scheduled to be held in hot Qatar in 2022.

On Sunday, Russian President Vladimir Putin formally passed the torch to Qatar for the next World Cup four years later. Putin said that Russia’s World Cup has been a success and he was sure that his friend from Qatar will succeed at holding the FIFA 2022 World Cup at the same highest level.”

Putin ceremonially handed a football to Qatar’s emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to mark the transfer to Qatar, which will be the first Arab country to host the tournament. The emir said through a translator that the World Cup “will be a huge and great festival for all our country.”

Since it is bound to be hot in Qatar, where temperatures can soar to 45 degrees, the World Cup matches have been moved to November and December 2022. This is the first time that the World Cup is not being held from during the months of May, June or July.

Because the next World Cup will fall during the normal domestic schedule for the majority of European club sides, the 2022 competition will take place over a reduced time frame of 28 days.

The final is due to be played on December 18.

For all the latest Fifa News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd