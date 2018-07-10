Proud of England’s performance at the World Cup 2018, says Wayne Rooney

Wayne Rooney was the top goalscorer for England. (Source: Reuters) Wayne Rooney was the top goalscorer for England. (Source: Reuters)

Former England international Wayne Rooney on Tuesday praised the performance displayed by England in the ongoing World Cup in Russia. The 32-year, who recently signed for MLS side DC United, spoke to reporters at the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new stadium of the club and said that he believes that the Three Lions will bring the trophy back to the country.

“They are doing fantastic. Hopefully, we can get the win. It’s great. You see the atmosphere back home. There are billions watching it. Hopefully, we can get through and go on to the final,” he said on being asked about England’s semifinal clash against Croatia on Saturday.

The former Manchester United star further offered his best wishes to coach Gareth Southgate, who has gained massive popularity among the fans. “For the players and Gareth, I wish them massive good luck. They are making us all proud. Hopefully, they can get that one step further and get to the final and bring the Cup home,” he said.

Rooney, who was the leading goalscorer for England before announcing his retirement from the international football in 2017, further added that he is enjoying the attention being given to the country in Russia. “I’ve enjoyed all the buzz coming out of this. We’re enjoying it and we believe,” he said.

England have entered the semifinal of the World Cup for the first time since 1990 and will have to surpass the Croatian test to make it to the final. England have reached the final only once, back in the year 1966, when they lifted the trophy beating West Germany 4-2.

