Poland vs Senegal, FIFA World Cup LIVE Updates: Poland 0-0 Senegal in first half

Poland vs Senegal FIFA World Cup LIVE Updates: In the second match of the day, Poland take on Senegal at the Spartak Stadium. While Poland will look to kickstart their campaign on the front foot, The Lions of Teranga will draw inspiration from their spectacular run in 2002 (where they qualified for the semis). It will be a special occasion for Senegal coach Aliou Cisse as he becomes the first African to have been both captain and coach of his nation at a FIFA World Cup. Liverpool’s Sadio Mane will be one of the players to watch out for. Polish fans will look forward to some of their own histories as Jakub Blaszczykowski will play in his 100th game for Poland. Star striker Robert Lewandowski could also look to become the first Polish player to score goals in both the EURO and World Cup finals.
Live Blog
FIFA World Cup 2018 Live, Poland vs Senegal Live score and updates.
Poland will take on Senegal in the second encounter of Tuesday. Poland have always made it through the group stages of the World Cup when they get at least a point in their opening match (1974, 1978, 1982, 1986), but when they have lost their opener, they have gone no further (2002, 2006). No surprises then that the coach and the players are underlining the importance of this match against Senegal. The Lions of Teranga will be eager to show their skills in a repeat of their heroics in the 2002 edition of the FIFA World Cup.
Sadio Mane drives the ball to Poland's half from his own but loses possession to the first defender he finds. The game lacks intensity and creation of any real chances.
Jakub Blaszczykowski, who goes by the nickname 'Kuba' is making his 100th appearance for Poland today. He will be hoping to end this one on a memorable note
Lewandowski gets his shot awfully wrong after Blaszczykowski sent it across the box. Lewandowski's effort from left-foot goes wide.
Sabaly sends a beautiful pass to Niang from the middle who makes a good run but messes up in the end, passing the ball on the left to...nobody. That was a chance missed.
Senegal are awarded a free-kick from around 35 yards after Gregorz Krychowiak gets booked for a foul on Niang. However, Mane's kick goes wide.
Senegal's M’Baye Niang takes the cornerbut fails to get past the first man. Senegal go on to attack from the left flank but Szczesny kicks it away to the other side
Senegal start on a defensive mode as Poland begin the match with attack. Senegal do well and are now on a counter-attack. A rather slow start from both the sides as they look to be settling in.
Here we go! Poland vs Senegal is underway at Spartak Stadium. Robert Lewandowski and Sadio Mane leading their respective sides
The teams are out on the field, singing their respective national anthems. Few minutes to go before kickoff of the second match of Day 6 of Group H. This is also the last game of this World Cup's first round.
Only 15 minutes to go before the second match of the day begins between Poland and Senegal. Let's see if Senegal becomes the first African nation to deliver a win at FIFA World Cup 2018 in Russia.
Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki says he is hoping for a 2-goal win when the national team takes on Senegal in each side's opening World Cup game. Reporters asked Morawiecki for a prediction during a brief visit to Berlin on Tuesday. He said he to bet on Poland victory later in the day in Moscow, with a final score line of 2-0 or 3-1. He also said he ``could possibly make a trip'' to Russia to see a game if Poland reached the final. European leaders are abstaining from the world's top football games in Russia amid tensions over Moscow's alleged nerve agent attack in Britain in March. (AP)
Poland XI- Szczesny, Pazdan, Cionek, Milik, Lewandowski, Krychowiak, Grosicki, Rybus, Blaszczykowski, Zielinski, Pirszczek
Senegal XI- KH. Ndiaye; Koulibaly, Gana, Sane, Diouf, Mane, Sabaly, A. Ndiaye, Ismaila, Niang, M. Wague
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the final Group H encounter between Poland and Senegal in Moscow. On one side will be star striker Robert Lewandowski and on the other hand will be Sadio Mane. A cracker of a match is on line at the World Cup.