Poland vs Senegal, FIFA World Cup LIVE Updates: Poland 0-0 Senegal in first half

Poland vs Senegal FIFA World Cup LIVE Updates: In the second match of the day, Poland take on Senegal at the Spartak Stadium. While Poland will look to kickstart their campaign on the front foot, The Lions of Teranga will draw inspiration from their spectacular run in 2002 (where they qualified for the semis). It will be a special occasion for Senegal coach Aliou Cisse as he becomes the first African to have been both captain and coach of his nation at a FIFA World Cup. Liverpool’s Sadio Mane will be one of the players to watch out for. Polish fans will look forward to some of their own histories as Jakub Blaszczykowski will play in his 100th game for Poland. Star striker Robert Lewandowski could also look to become the first Polish player to score goals in both the EURO and World Cup finals.