Poland vs Colombia Live Score FIFA World Cup 2018 Live: Poland, Colombia face elimination

Colombia's James Rodriguez warms up during Colombia's official training on the eve of the group H match between Colombia and Japan at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Mordavia Arena in Saransk, Russia, Monday, June 18, 2018. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

The crunch World Cup showdown between Poland and Colombia on Sunday could come down to which of club mates Robert Lewandowski and James Rodriguez is able find something close to their best form at the Kazan Arena.

United in Bayern Munich's high-octane attack as "FC Hollywood" ran away with sixth successive Bundesliga title last season, Lewandowski and Rodriguez carry a large part of the World Cup hopes of their nations on their shoulders.

Those respective hopes suffered huge blows when Poland were beaten by Senegal and Colombia lost to Japan in the Group H openers and another defeat for either country is likely to be the end of their road in Russia.

Lewandowski is one of the most prolific strikers in the game and did more than anyone to get Poland to the World Cup with his 16 goals in qualifying, bolstering his already impressive strike rate of more than one goal every two games.

Against Senegal on Tuesday, however, he was able to manage a single shot on target - from a free kick - as the Africans successfully shackled him and isolated him from his teammates.

Colombia right-back Santiago Arias said the South Americans were confident they could do something similar on Sunday.