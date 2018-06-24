Poland vs Colombia Live Score FIFA World Cup 2018 Live: Poland, Colombia face elimination

Poland vs Colombia Live Score FIFA Live Streaming World Cup 2018: Poland and Colombia both lost their opening games of the 2018 World Cup and are now on the brink of elimination. A win for either team will see the other being eliminated from the tournament. This will be the match of the day as both teams will be looking to survive as a draw will keep both teams alive. Catch Poland vs Colombia FIFA Live Streaming World Cup 2018.
Live Blog
Poland vs Colombia Live Score FIFA World Cup 2018 Live Streaming: FIFA Live World Cup 2018
The crunch World Cup showdown between Poland and Colombia on Sunday could come down to which of club mates Robert Lewandowski and James Rodriguez is able find something close to their best form at the Kazan Arena.
United in Bayern Munich's high-octane attack as "FC Hollywood" ran away with sixth successive Bundesliga title last season, Lewandowski and Rodriguez carry a large part of the World Cup hopes of their nations on their shoulders.
Those respective hopes suffered huge blows when Poland were beaten by Senegal and Colombia lost to Japan in the Group H openers and another defeat for either country is likely to be the end of their road in Russia.
Lewandowski is one of the most prolific strikers in the game and did more than anyone to get Poland to the World Cup with his 16 goals in qualifying, bolstering his already impressive strike rate of more than one goal every two games.
Against Senegal on Tuesday, however, he was able to manage a single shot on target - from a free kick - as the Africans successfully shackled him and isolated him from his teammates.
Colombia right-back Santiago Arias said the South Americans were confident they could do something similar on Sunday.
Poland suffered a shocking 2-1 defeat at the hands of Senegal in their opening match. Colombia, too lost to Japan 2-1 after Carlos Sanchez was given a red card in the third minute. Both teams need a win to survive. They will also be keeping an eye on Japan vs Senegal match.