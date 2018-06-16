Peru vs Denmark Live Streaming TV channel in India: How to watch FIFA World Cup 2018 match in India on Airtel, Jio TV

FIFA Football World Cup 2018 Live Streaming: Peru face Denmark on Saturday. (Source: Reuters) FIFA Football World Cup 2018 Live Streaming: Peru face Denmark on Saturday. (Source: Reuters)

FIFA Football World Cup 2018 Live Streaming, Peru vs Denmark Football Live Score Streaming: Peru are back at the World Cup after a span of 36 years and will kick off their World Cup campaign in the third match of the day against Denmark. Both the teams will be looking to begin their campaign with a win. Denmark will be banking on star man Christian Eriksen to deliver on the big stage. Peru, on the other hand, is sweating over the fitness over Paolo Guerrero who is still not sure of making it to the playing eleven. However, ahead of this mouth-watering contest here is all you need to know-

When is FIFA World Cup 2018 Peru vs Denmark match?

FIFA World Cup 2018 Peru vs Denmark match will take place on Saturday, April 16, 2018. It will be the first match of the tournament for both the teams.

Where is FIFA World Cup 2018 Peru vs Denmark match?

FIFA World Cup 2018 Peru vs Denmark match will take place at Mordovia Arena in Saransk, Mordovia,

What time does FIFA World Cup 2018 Peru vs Denmark match start?

FIFA World Cup 2018 Peru vs Denmark will kick off at 9:30 pm IST on Saturday. The Live coverage of the match on the broadcasting channel will begin at 9 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast FIFA World Cup 2018 Peru vs Denmark match?

FIFA World Cup 2018 Peru vs Denmark will be broadcast on Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 2 HD, Sony ESPN, Sony ESPN HD in English Commentary and Sony Ten 3 and Sony 3 HD in Hindi Commentary. They are the official broadcasters of the tournament.

How do I watch online live streaming of FIFA World Cup 2018 Peru vs Denmark match?

FIFA World Cup 2018 Peru vs Denmark match live streaming will be available on Sony Liv. You can also catch live action, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.

