Mood in England camp similar to title-winning Leicester City, says Jamie Vardy

England striker Jamie Vardy has likened the mood in the squad ahead of the World Cup to that of Leicester City’s Premier League title-winning campaign.

Vardy, who scored 24 goals in Leicester’s unlikely title triumph in the 2015/16 season, said a united dressing room was a key factor in building a successful team.

“We were exactly the same, very close (at Leicester)… having a laugh and a joke at training,” Vardy told reporters ahead of England’s opening game against Tunisia on Monday.

“I think that when you are enjoying it more, you play your best football.

“We have all got that mentality where you just want to win. We want to make sure we are here as winners.”

Vardy knows his appearances might be limited in Russia but the 31-year-old said he would keep doing as much as possible to give the manager a difficult decision.

“You can only have 11 players on the pitch … just have to make sure you put in the pressure on the training field and, if you get given a chance, take it.”

