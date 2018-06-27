Mexico vs Sweden Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2018 Live Streaming: Mexico look to continue winning run

Mexico vs Sweden Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2018 Live Updates: Mexico have already made it to the Round of 16 after winning their first two matches against Germany and South Korea. The contest against Sweden is a chance for them to continue their winning run while Sweden will be hoping to get the win to boost their qualification chances. Sweden lost their previous encounter against Germany 2-1 with an injury time goal, and they will be hoping that they can beat Mexico, and reach the Round of 16. Catch Live scores an updates as Mexico face Sweden in Group F match.
Mexico vs Sweden Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2018 Live Streaming: Catch Live scores and updates of Mexico vs Sweden
Mexico vs Sweden Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2018 Live Streaming: With back-to-back victories to open the World Cup, including one over defending champion Germany, Mexico’s national team has already been anointed by some back home as the best in the country’s history. If Mexico beat Sweden on Wednesday it would win its group with a perfect record, something it has never achieved in its long World Cup history. It’s exactly the kind of big dreams that 30-year-old forward Javier Hernandez was criticized for prior to the tournament when he said winning this year’s World Cup was a possibility. On Tuesday in advance of El Tri’s final Group F match against Sweden, he doubled down. “The best thing to do with dreams is to share them with people who are dreamers,” he said. “We are brave enough not only to dream, but to work on those dreams so that we can make them true.”
Sweden are not willing to give up on their World Cup dream just yet:
Sweden won their first match against South Korea 1-0, but then suffered a defeat at the hands of Germany. Sweden are traditionally known for their defensive style of play, and against a pacy Mexico side, they are likely to face a tough contest. But if they wish to qualify to the round of 16, Sweden have to win the contest and hope Germany lose or draws against South Korea.