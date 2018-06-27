Mexico vs Sweden Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2018 Live Streaming: Mexico look to continue winning run

Mexico vs Sweden Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2018 Live Streaming: Mexico to take on Sweden. (Source: Reuters)

Mexico vs Sweden Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2018 Live Streaming: With back-to-back victories to open the World Cup, including one over defending champion Germany, Mexico’s national team has already been anointed by some back home as the best in the country’s history. If Mexico beat Sweden on Wednesday it would win its group with a perfect record, something it has never achieved in its long World Cup history. It’s exactly the kind of big dreams that 30-year-old forward Javier Hernandez was criticized for prior to the tournament when he said winning this year’s World Cup was a possibility. On Tuesday in advance of El Tri’s final Group F match against Sweden, he doubled down. “The best thing to do with dreams is to share them with people who are dreamers,” he said. “We are brave enough not only to dream, but to work on those dreams so that we can make them true.”

(Source: Reuters)