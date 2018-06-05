‘GOAT’ Lionel Messi poses with goats in photoshoot

Lionel Messi posed with a goat for a New York magazine. (Source: Twitter) Lionel Messi posed with a goat for a New York magazine. (Source: Twitter)

New York City-based magazine PAPER has given an unusual look to their cover by getting two goats on the prime property. And no, it is not actual goats on the cover but exemplifying Argentine Lionel Messi’s status as the GOAT by pairing the forward with multiple animals in a photoshoot.

Messi, called as the Greatest Of All Time (GOAT), for his brilliance on and off the ball which has resulted in the Barcelona player winning five player of the year awards. Ahead of the World Cup, in Russia, that begins on June 14, the New York magazine took cue from this aspect by getting ‘Leo’ to pose with goats.

In one of the images as part of the photoshoot, Messi holds the reins of a big male goat while in another, he dons the Argentina shirt and is seen laughing and playing with one of the babies.

“I am a big fan of animals,” Messi said to the magazine. “I grew up with them and they have taught me many things. Now we have our dog Hulk who really is part of the family, we always include him. Our children learn so much from Hulk: The love shown between him and the kids and the kids and him is constant.”

But as many know from Messi’s behaviour, he’s not one to brag and sing high praises of himself. “I don’t consider myself the best, I think I am just another player,” he says of his GOAT status. “On the field, we are all the same when the game begins.”

The shoot took place at La Granja Natura, a farm in Barcelona which is also an educational centre. Veterinarians and staff from the farm were also present to ensure the safe treatment of the goats and to keep guard that the animals were healthy and suffered no harm.

For all the latest Fifa News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd