Kylian Mbappe donating entire World Cup match fees to help children with disabilities

France teenage sensation Kylian Mbappe deserves a round of applause. The 19-year old forward, who was sold to PSG from Monaco in the 2017 summer transfer window for £166million, became the most expensive teenager in football. But the youngster has won hearts for his massive gesture at the ongoing World Cup in Russia. According to a report by The Mirror, it has emerged that the Ligue 1 star has decided to donate all his international match fees to a charity to help children with disabilities.

As per the report, the youngster believes that one should not be paid to represent their country. It further adds that Mbappe will be donating £17,000-per-game (plus bonuses on top). The footballer will be donating his money to Preiers de Cordees association, a charity organisation which helps in organising sports activities for children with disabilities.

The report adds that the France forward will be up for a bonus of £265,000 in case the team manages to lift the World Cup trophy. Mbappe’s act of generosity has reportedly inspired his other teammates to do the same.

France defender Samuel Umtiti said that he does not care about money. “When playing a World Cup, it’s a pleasure, because it’s a dream come true. Yes, here is money at stake. But I do not care. I do not play for that,” he was quoted as saying by the Mirror.

France will face Argentina in the Round of 16 clash as they look to book a spot in the quarterfinals.

