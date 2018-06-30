John Stones back in training with England at FIFA World Cup 2018

England play Colombia in the last 16 on Tuesday. (Source: Reuters) England play Colombia in the last 16 on Tuesday. (Source: Reuters)

John Stones is back in training with England, two days after coming off at halftime of the 1-0 loss to Belgium at the World Cup because of a calf problem.

The center back was among the 21 players practicing in light rain Saturday at England’s training base just outside St. Petersburg.

Stones was pictured on the England bench with heavy strapping and ice around his left calf during the second half of the game against Belgium on Thursday.

The only absentees from training were Fabian Delph, who was back in England to be with his wife ahead of the birth of their third child, and Ruben Loftus-Cheek, who had a conditioning session back at the team hotel.

England play Colombia in the last 16 on Tuesday.

Loftus-Cheek trains separately

England trained on Saturday with two players from their 23-man squad missing from the session as Ruben Loftus-Cheek did ‘individual recovery’ while Fabian Delph flew home for the birth of his child.

Gareth Southgate’s side face Colombia in Moscow on Tuesday in their round of 16 match. Loftus-Cheek worked in the gym at the team hotel but is not carrying an injury while Delph returned home to England directly from their 1-0 loss to Belgium in Kaliningrad with his wife due to give birth on Saturday.

Midfielder Delph, who played the full 90 minutes against Belgium, is expected to travel back quickly to England’s base.

Dele Alli, who missed England’s 6-1 win over Panama due to a thigh injury and also sat out the Belgium game, took full part in the training and could be set to return to the side against Colombia.

