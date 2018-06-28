Japan vs Poland Live Score, FIFA World Cup Live Streaming: Poland seek redemption against Japan

Japan vs Poland Live Score, FIFA World Cup Live Streaming: Japan to take on Poland.

Japan vs Poland Live Score, FIFA World Cup Live Streaming: Japan’s only planning is for victory against already eliminated Poland and the Blue Samurai will not think about playing for a draw to qualify for the World Cup’s knockout rounds, according to captain Makoto Hasebe. Japan’s 2-2 draw with Senegal on Sunday left them top of Group H but level on four points and goal difference with the Africans, with Colombia on three. One point against Poland would be enough for Akira Nishino’s side to reach the last 16 for the third time, regardless of what happens in the Colombia-Senegal match which will be played at the same time on Thursday. “Japan are not the kind of team that can aim for a point and go and carry that plan out,” Hasebe told Japanese media on Monday, on a sweltering day at their Kazan training base.

(Source: Reuters)