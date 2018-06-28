Japan vs Poland Live Score, FIFA World Cup Live Streaming: Poland seek redemption against Japan

Japan vs Poland Live Score, FIFA World Cup Live Updates: Poland suffered two defeats against Senegal and Colombia in their opening match and they are already out of the tournament. But facing their final battle against Japan, the side will be hoping to pick up a consolation win before bowing out of the tournament. Japan have been absolutely brilliant as they defeated Colombia in their opening game and then held Senegal to a 2-2 draw. They will hope they can continue the same form and reach the Round of 16 without any troubles. Catch Live score and updates as Japan and Poland face each other in Group H match.
Japan vs Poland Live Score, FIFA World Cup Live Streaming: Catch Live scores and updates of Japan vs Poland
Japan vs Poland Live Score, FIFA World Cup Live Streaming: Japan’s only planning is for victory against already eliminated Poland and the Blue Samurai will not think about playing for a draw to qualify for the World Cup’s knockout rounds, according to captain Makoto Hasebe. Japan’s 2-2 draw with Senegal on Sunday left them top of Group H but level on four points and goal difference with the Africans, with Colombia on three. One point against Poland would be enough for Akira Nishino’s side to reach the last 16 for the third time, regardless of what happens in the Colombia-Senegal match which will be played at the same time on Thursday. “Japan are not the kind of team that can aim for a point and go and carry that plan out,” Hasebe told Japanese media on Monday, on a sweltering day at their Kazan training base.
Poland's fixture against Japan marks an exciting achievement for European football. In this match, it will be for the 1000th time that a European nation will appear at the FIFA World Cup.
Poland are already out of the tournament but they want to leave the competition with a head held high.
Japan faced too many issues before the start of the tournament. The coach was sacked and was replaced just two weeks before they travelled to Russia. But the side which is packing experienced players has managed to restore faith among fans. Japan defeated Colombia in their opening match and then went on to hold Senegal to a 2-2 draw. Now up against Poland, the Asian nation just need to draw to make it to the knockout stages. Can they get past Poland?