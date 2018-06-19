Follow Us:
Tuesday, June 19, 2018
Here’s why you should binge-watch Damaged, India’s first show about female serial killer Sponsored

Here’s why you should binge-watch Damaged, India’s first show about female serial killer
FIFA World Cup 2018
  • Japan fans should feel lucky to be in Russia, says football chief

Japan fans should feel lucky to be in Russia, says football chief

Hours before Japan kick off their Russia campaign against Colombia on Tuesday, Kawabuchi said the national team were going nowhere under former boss Vahid Halilhodzic.

By: Reuters | Published: June 19, 2018 6:33:46 pm
Saburo Kawabuchi, Saburo Kawabuchi news, Saburo Kawabuchi updates, FIFA World Cup 2018, Japan, sports news, football, Indian Express Japan’s other Group H opponents are Poland and Senegal. (Source: Reuters)
Related News

Saburo Kawabuchi, president of Japan Top League and one of the most influential figures in Japanese football, caused a stir shortly before his country’s World Cup opener by saying the team’s fans were just lucky to be at the World Cup.

Hours before Japan kick off their Russia campaign against Colombia on Tuesday, Kawabuchi said the national team were going nowhere under former boss Vahid Halilhodzic.

“When Halilhodzic was coach, we had no chance of winning,” he wrote on Twitter, comparing Japan to teams like Italy and the Netherlands who did not qualify for Russia.

“We are just lucky to be here now so enjoy the game.”

Halilhodzic was replaced by former Japan Football Association technical director Akira Nishino in April despite the Bosnian leading Japan to qualification for the World Cup.

“Now that Nishino is the coach, I can see a slight hope.” Kawabuchi said.

Kawabuchi played for and managed the Blue Samurai before being president of the JFA from 2002-08. Japan’s other Group H opponents are Poland and Senegal.

For all the latest Fifa News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now