Jailed ex-Brazil President Lula to be World Cup 2018 commentator

FILE PHOTO: Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is carried by supporters in front of the metallurgic trade union in Sao Bernardo do Campo, Brazil April 7, 2018. REUTERS/Leonardo Benassatto/File Photo FILE PHOTO: Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is carried by supporters in front of the metallurgic trade union in Sao Bernardo do Campo, Brazil April 7, 2018. REUTERS/Leonardo Benassatto/File Photo

Former Brazil president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who is currently serving a 12-year prison sentence for allegedly taking bribes, has been appointed by a Brazilian TV station as a football commentator, news agency AFP reported on Friday. Jose Trajano, who hosts a daily news program at the Sao Paolo based VTV network, gave details regarding Lula’s role in this year’s World Cup in Russia.

“This is not a joke,” Trajano was quoted as saying by AFP. He further added that Lula “will write down his impressions and send them to us, and we will put them on the screen, in quotation marks, and read them on the air.”

Lula, who has always maintained his innocence and claimed that the case against him was politically motivated, still enjoys a favourable image among Brazil population, and is touted to be the favourite to win the elections in October. The report adds that the Brazil political leader was given a TV set inside his cell after his incarceration on April 7, to follow his favourite football club, Corinthian’s matches. It adds that Lula will start the role as the commentator starting from Monday, one day after Brazil’s opening World Cup match against Switzerland.

FIFA World Cup 2018 started from June 14, 2018, in Russia and will continue till July 15, 2018. 32 teams are participating in the tournament, with Brazil being one of the favourites to win.

For all the latest Fifa News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd