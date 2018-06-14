It would be a great satisfaction to host World Cup 2030, says Argentina great Javier Zanetti

Javier Zanetti hoped that Argentina plays well in the opening match of FIFA World Cup 2018. Javier Zanetti hoped that Argentina plays well in the opening match of FIFA World Cup 2018.

Former Argentina great Javier Zanetti said that it would be ‘great satisfaction’ for the country to host FIFA World Cup 2030 as part of joint bid along with Uruguay and Paraguay.

Zanetti, who made appearances at two World Cups in 1998 and 2002, has made 143 appearances for Argentina, sharing a record with Javier Mascherano. Speaking to reporters at Conmebol’s Casa del Futbol in Moscow, Zanetti, who is now the vice-president of Inter Milan, said, “(The bid) would be a great satisfaction for us as a country after we organised it in 1978, for us to organise such a competition like this again that makes the country grow.”

Argentina begin their World Cup campaign in Group D against Iceland on Saturday which will be followed by matches against Croatia and Nigeria. “I always see Argentina with great players,” said Zanetti, who had spent 19 years of his playing career with Inter Milan. “I hope that in the first game, which is the most difficult as it’s the first of the World Cup, the team does well and sets itself up for what follows.”

Although there is still a long time for the bidding process to open, the joint bid has been the only confirmed candidate so far in the process. On Wednesday, FIFA declared that United States, Canada and Mexico will host the FIFA World Cup 2026.

For all the latest Fifa News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd