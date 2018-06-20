Iran vs Spain Live Score FIFA World Cup 2018 Live Streaming: Spain 0-0 Iran in Kazan

FIFA World Cup 2018 Live Streaming Iran vs Spain Live Score: Spain have been primed to win the title in Russia but the start to their campaign was not ideal as they drew 3-3 against Portugal. They now face Iran in their second game which will not be an easy one as the Asian team is high on confidence after their win over Morocco. An own-goal from Morocco gave Iran a win and three points. Spain now have to raise their game. Catch Spain vs Iran Live Score and FIFA World Cup 2018 Live Streaming here.
Live Blog
Iran vs Spain Live Score FIFA World Cup 2018 Live Streaming: IRI vs ESP Live Score in Malayalam
Spain passed a "difficult" time after the sacking of coach Julen Lopetegui but the players had put the affair behind them and were fully united for their World Cup match against Iran, midfield veteran Andres Iniesta said on Tuesday. The 2010 champions head into the second match at Kazan Arena eager for a win under new coach Fernando Hierro, having been held to a 3-3 draw by Iberian rivals Portugal.
Hierro replaced Lopetegui after he was sensationally fired two days before the opener, but the 50-year-old's appointment triggered reports in the Spanish media that alleged players were divided over the change.
“We want to forget that change, it’s true that it wasn’t a nice thing for anybody and it was a difficult thing for everyone," Iniesta, seated alongside Hierro, told reporters at Kazan Arena on the eve of the Group B match. "Right now we want to concentrate on what we’re doing and what we have.
"Have we any doubts about the coaching team? No, we don’t, we have never had any doubts."
Spain, with its mix of proven World Cup winners and young stars, will be heavy favourites to emerge from Kazan with maximum points, though the Carlos Queiroz-coached Iranians top Group B after beating Morocco 1-0 in their opener. The opposing managers formed a mutual appreciation society on Tuesday, with Queiroz praising Hierro for uniting the side at short order, and the Spaniard describing the 65-year-old Portuguese as a "wonderful man".
Spain and Iran have exchanged one attack each in the first 10 minutes but nothing of promose from both teams. Some top level defending from Iran there.
Spain will kick-off the match as Costa plays the ball to back! Spain will try to take early advantage here against Iran. Stands look filled.
The two teams and the officials are out on the field for the National Anthems of the two nations. We will have the National Anthem of Iran first and them of Spain
Having lost defender Rouzbeh Cheshmi for the remainder of the tournament through injury, Iran coach Carlos Queiroz replaced him with Majid Hosseini among other changes.
Spain coach Fernando Hierro has made two changes to his lineup to face Iran in their second World Cup group game, bringing in defender Dani Carvajal and Lucas Vazquez to recreate the Real Madrid right wing. Carvajal has recovered from a muscle injury he picked up during the Champions League final and will operate in place of Nacho Fernandez. As promised, Hierro is keeping faith with goalkeeper David De Gea despite a blunder that cost the 2010 champions a goal during Spain's opening 3-3 draw with Portugal. Diego Costa, who scored twice against Portugal, is leading the attack. (AP)
Iran Starting XI: Beiranvand, Haji Safi, Ezatolahi, Pouraliganji, Omid, Karim, Amiri, Mehdi, Hosseini, Sardar, Ramin
Spain Starting XI: David de Gea, Dani Carvajal, Gerad Piqué, Sergio Ramos, Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets, Andreas Iniesta, Isco, Lucas Vázquez, David Silva, Diego Costa
If Spain want to advance to the next round in the World Cup 2018, they need to beat Iran or atleast draw on Wednesday. They drew 3-3 against Portugal in their first game while Iran beat Morocco to get three points.