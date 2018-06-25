Iran vs Portugal Live Score FIFA World Cup 2018 Live Streaming: Portugal Starting XI against Morocco

Iran vs Portugal Live Score World Cup 2018 Updates.

Iran vs Portugal Live Score FIFA World Cup 2018 Live Streaming: Hundreds of Iranian fans surrounded the hotel where Portugal's national team is based, making loud noises for several hours overnight in an attempt to disrupt their opponents' sleep before a decisive World Cup match later Monday.

Superstar Cristiano Ronaldo was filmed by Portuguese TV RTP late at night by the window using gestures to ask the Iranian fans to be silent, but Monday morning there were still a few dozen of them playing loud music near the hotel in Saransk city center.

Iran can only advance to the next stage of the World Cup if it beats the European champions. Portugal only needs a draw, but also aims to take the top position in Group B ahead of Spain.

Saransk police said they received their first calls about the noise about 11 p.m. Sunday, when a first wave of Iran fans arrived and started singing outside the hotel. That forced Ronaldo to show up at his window, which convinced supporters to leave.