Iran first team to arrive in Russia for FIFA World Cup

Iran are placed in Group B for FIFA World Cup. (Reuters Photo) Iran are placed in Group B for FIFA World Cup. (Reuters Photo)

Iran became the first team to arrive in Russia for the World Cup on Tuesday, nine days before the opening match of the June 14 to July 15 tournament. Iran have been drawn in Group B alongside former World Cup winners Spain, reigning European champions Portugal and Morocco.

“Being in Russia is a dream come true for Iranian football,” Iran manager Carlos Queiroz said. “We have achieved this through hard work and sacrifices, which only heightens how honoured and privileged we feel to be here.

Iran will be based at the Lokomotiv Bakovka Training Center in the Moscow region. This will be their fifth appearance at the finals.

“The Iranian national team will relish rubbing shoulders with the best teams and being part of this fantastic World Cup family. We arrive raring to keep this dream going for as long as possible and we look forward to playing our part in making this the best World Cup ever.”

Queiroz’s side play a friendly against Lithuania in Moscow on June 8 and kick off their campaign against Morocco at St Petersburg Stadium on June 15.

