India’s Rishi Tej becomes first ever official match ball carrier at FIFA World Cup 2018

India’s Rishi Tej carried the official match ball in the Group G encounter between Belgium and Panama at the Fisht Stadium, Sochi. (Source: Reuters) India’s Rishi Tej carried the official match ball in the Group G encounter between Belgium and Panama at the Fisht Stadium, Sochi. (Source: Reuters)

10-year-old Rishi Tej became the first ever official match ball carrier from India at FIFA World Cup 2018 after delivering the football to the pitch during the pre-match ceremony between Belgium and Panama. Rishi is among the 64 kids from across the world, including Nathania John K from Andhra Pradesh, who have been selected in the Official Match Ball Carrier (OMBC) programme. Nathania will walk on to the pitch before the encounter between Brazil and Costa Rica. Prior to this India has never had any official representation at the FIFA World Cup.

Before setting off for Russia Rishi, who hails from Bangalore, said,”I am so excited, you cannot measure it even. It is like I am still dreaming.” “In Russia, I want to live every moment. During the match, I just don’t want to enjoy but analyse how they play,” he was quoted as saying by India Today.

Earlier, India football team captain Sunil Chhetri had conducted trials in Gurgaon last month.“I am overwhelmed to see the kind of talent these little kids have. They are not only just passionate about the game but are also well-versed about its nuances,” Chhetri said.

“I shall envy the kids who eventually go over to Russia to watch the game’s greatest players in action. It will be a life-changing experience. I must thank Kia Motors for giving me the opportunity to interact with these kids and be part of such a wonderful initiative,” he added.

Meanwhile, automobile firm Kia Motors have partnerered with FIFA for the 2018 world cup and come up with the initiative which will witness kids from different countries, including India, participate in the events.

