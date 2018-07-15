Hugo Lloris howler gifts Croatia second World Cup final goal, watch video

France’s Hugo Lloris reacts after his mistake led to Croatia’s Mario Mandzukic scoring their second goal. (Source: Reuters) France’s Hugo Lloris reacts after his mistake led to Croatia’s Mario Mandzukic scoring their second goal. (Source: Reuters)

This is something you do not expect to happen in a World Cup, forget World Cup final. Hugo Lloris is going to have a sleepless night, even though he ended up on the winning side, after an absolute howler that awarded Mario Mandzukic Croatia’s second goal of the final showdown between France and Croatia in Moscow.

It was a classic final and probably the only thing that was missing from it was a goalkeeping blooper when France were 4-1 up against their opponents. The Tottenham Hotspur keeper was apparently oblivious to the fact that Mandzukic was bearing down on him when he attempted to deliver a backpass to Olivier Giroud. He could have just knocked the ball away but tries to nutmeg the Croatia striker inside his own box. Mandzukic simply sticks his leg out, slotting the ball into the empty net from about five yards.

Two goals down, Mandzukic was then quick to get back into the game as he picked up the ball and placed it back on the spot for kick-off. Watch Mandzukic’s goal here:

How can Lloris be making an error like this in the #WorldCupFinal. Very Spursy. pic.twitter.com/1SwBIPMnHy — Ishaq (@_ishaqahmed) 15 July 2018

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Fans were reminded of Loris Karius howler during UEFA Champions League final match which led to Liverpool’s 3-1 defeat to Real Madrid. He gifted Karim Benzema with the opening goal in Kiev, something he will never forget in his life.

France won their second World Cup title on Sunday, beating Luka Modric’s Croatia 4-2 in the final with Didier Deschamps becoming the third person to win the World Cup both as a manager and player.

For all the latest Fifa News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd