How World Cup would affect summer transfer market in 2018

It’s over – the FIFA World Cup 2018 has officially come to an end. The celebrations might still continue in France for a while, but soon, the business of league football will take the focus. With the summer transfer window in full swing at the moment, the recently concluded World Cup in Russia is likely to entice clubs to bid for certain players who shined at the grandest stage of them all.

The franchises will be eager to spend a few bucks to strengthen their squads before the long and unpredictable footballing season begins. Even though it is often assumed that players who perform at the club level, rarely get to make a mark at the international level and vice-versa, a recent report from BreakingViews slightly vindicates the value of players in the transfer market.

According to calculations done by BreakingViews, the total transfer market price of France’s World Cup winning squad is higher than any other country, at approximately €1037. The report further states that three of the world’s 20 most expensive players play for Les Bleus – Kylian Mbappe, Antoine Griezmann and Paul Pogba.

Considering this co-relation, one may assume some of the footballers, who excelled at the World Cup, could be on the radar of top clubs in the summer transfer window.

Kylian Mbappe

France’s Kylian Mbappe celebrates with the trophy after winning the World Cup. (Source: Reuters) France’s Kylian Mbappe celebrates with the trophy after winning the World Cup. (Source: Reuters)

Voted as the Young Player of the Tournament, the 19-year old Kylian Mbappe became only the second teenager, after Brazil’s Pele, to score a World Cup final goal. The PSG star forward is already the most expensive teenager in the world, with the transfer value of €187 million. But, it seems there could be a further rise in the sum, with Real Madrid, who lost Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus, reportedly eyeing the teenager. It is not for the first time the France star has been linked with Los Blancos, and after a sensational time in Russia, Real President Florentino Perez might just go all out to bring him to Santiago Bernabeu.

Eden Hazard

The Chelsea winger showcased his individual skill numerous times against Brazil. (Source: Reuters) The Chelsea winger showcased his individual skill numerous times against Brazil. (Source: Reuters)

Belgium’s Eden Hazard is another player that has been directly linked with Real Madrid. The Chelsea forward had a great World Cup season, in which he impressed with his speed and dribbling skills. Hazard might have not been able to score too many goals – but his influence in the front paved way for Belgium to cruise past tough opponents into the semifinal. With Antonio Conte gone from the club, and Chelsea not making it to the Champions League, Hazard has hinted he might be on the move. And after his performance in Russia, top clubs would be eager to rope him in despite current market value of €120 Million.

Ivan Perisic

Croatia’s Ivan Perisic celebrates scoring their first goal. (Source: Reuters) Croatia’s Ivan Perisic celebrates scoring their first goal. (Source: Reuters)

After a terrific World Cup final, in which Ivan Perisic scored a goal, completed 100 per cent crosses and won 100 per cent tackles, Manchester United are reportedly keen to re-start negotiations with Inter Milan to sign the winger. Perisic was heavily touted to make a move to Old Trafford last year, but the business ended with the two clubs not coming to a conclusion on the transfer price. But now, United are reportedly eager to bring the Croatian, despite having Alexis Sanchez and Anthony Martial in the same position. The Croatian forward still holds the market value of €45 million, but after his performance in Russia, where he scored 4 goals, Inter might increase the asking price.

Toby Alderweireld

Belgium’s Toby Alderweireld and Saudi Arabia player Salem Aldawsari during a friendly match. (Source: AP) Belgium’s Toby Alderweireld and Saudi Arabia player Salem Aldawsari during a friendly match. (Source: AP)

Another player who is being eyed by Manchester United is Belgium’s Toby Alderweireld. United are eager to boost their central defence with Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly having a tough previous season, and the Tottenham man has come under United’s radar. The defender played 450 minutes in Russia and earned an average rating of 6.8 per match. While Spurs, according to reports, value Alderwiereld at € 75 million, manager Jose Mourinho might overlook the fact that he is 29 years old, and bring him among United’s ranks, especially after his decent showing in Russia.

Others

France’s Benjamin Pavard during news conference. (Source: Reuters) France’s Benjamin Pavard during news conference. (Source: Reuters)

As per report, Tottenham have already started looking for a replacement for Alderwiereld and are eager to rope in France youngster Benjamnin Pavard who impressed with his performance in Russia. Not only was the 22-year old Stuttgart defender impressed in France’s four-man back line, he also scored a memorable goal against Argentina, that showed his abilities in front. Russia’s Aleksandr Golovin, who scored 1 goal and made 2 assists in 4 appearances, is a target for Chelsea. The CSKA Moscow midfielder is reportedly going to be manager Maurizio Sarri’s second signing before the start of the season. Mario Mandzukic is another Croatian forward who impressed in the World Cup and is rumoured to be linked with Manchester United, despite the fact that he is 32-years old.

