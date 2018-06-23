Germany vs Sweden Live Score FIFA World Cup 2018 Live Streaming: Germany vs Sweden in crucial Group F match

Germany vs Mexico Live Score FIFA World Cup 2018 Live Streaming: The defending champions will be under pressure when they take the field against Sweden in their second Group F game on Saturday at the FIFA World Cup 2018. Germany were held to a 1-1 draw by Mexico in the first game. They have only one point from that game and only a win today will give them a strong chance of qualifying for the second round. Sweden already hae three points as they beat Korea in the first game. Catch Germany vs Mexico Live Score FIFA World Cup 2018 Live Streaming.
Sweden's preparations may have been hit by illness and injury but team captain Andreas Granqvist still believes that his side can score a first competitive win over Germany since 1958 to send the defending champions home early from the World Cup. While fans back home celebrated the traditional Swedish holiday of Midsummer's Eve with pickled herring and snaps on Friday, some members of their national team are struggling to be fit to face the Germans in their Group F clash in Sochi.
Defenders Pontus Jansson and Filip Helander and midfielder Marcus Rohden all missed the final training session due to a stomach bug, and they will travel to Sochi on Saturday. Striker Isaac Kiese Thelin also missed the session as he is carrying a knock that may limit his participation against Germany.
None of the four were expected to start the game, which took on much more importance after the first round of group matches where the Swedes won and Germany suffered a shock defeat by Mexico.
"It's fantastic to be here for the second group match and Germany, who many saw as big favourites, have lost to Mexico in their first match," Granqvist told reporters. "That we could knock out Germany in the second match and they wouldn't get out of the group, there's not many that would have believed that."
To do that, the Swedes will need to be on their "personal best" form, coach Janne Andersson said, noting that they had done so previously to beat France at home in qualifying and to overcome Italy in a two-legged playoff.
Who would have thought at the start of the World Cup that there would be discussions early on if Germany, the defending champions could get past the Group stages. After a defeat at the hands of Mexico in their opening match, the World Champions are in dire need of a win against Sweden. Sweden, who defeated South Korea 1-0 in their opening match, need a win to qualify for the next round. Who will come out on top?