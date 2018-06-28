Germany become sixth victims of the World Cup champions curse

Germany suffered a 2-0 loss to Korea to crash out of the World Cup. (Source: Reuters) Germany suffered a 2-0 loss to Korea to crash out of the World Cup. (Source: Reuters)

Germany suffered a shocking 2-0 defeat to South Korea to be eliminated from the World Cup in the first round for the very first time since World War II. As the defending champions, Germany have become the sixth team in the tournament’s history to exit in the first round the following event. Leaving aside Uruguay – who won the inaugural World Cup in 1930 before not making the trip for the 1934 edition – it is the sixth time in the history of the World Cup that a reigning champion has crashed this early.

Italy in 1950

At the 1950 World Cup, held in Brazil, Italy came into it having won two in a row. Opting to take the boat instead of airplane due to the disaster that struck the Torino side in 1949, the Italians arrived a weary unit and looked out of shape. After playing just two games, losing 3-2 to Sweden before beating Paraguay 2-0, Sweden topped the group and Italy went back home.

Brazil in 1966

Like Italy, Brazil came into the World Cup having won the previous two World Cups. Pele and Garrincha scored to give a 2-0 win over Bulgaria at Everton’s Goodison Park in England. However, Bulgaria’s rough treatment of Pele forced him to miss their next match, a 3-1 defeat to Hungary. The legend of the sport returned for the all-important last group outing against Eusebio’s Portugal, but was the victim of another strong challenge and was forced to limp his way through the remainder as Brazil lost 3-1 to bow out.

France in 2002

France arrived in Japan and South Korea with a wonderful side that had won the trophy at home in 1998 and then did the ‘double’ by winning the European Championship in 2000. But, nothing went right for ‘Les Bleus’ as they went home without scoring a goal, let alone win a game. Zinedine Zidane missed out due to an injury as France were stunned 1-0 by Senegal in their first game, and it was followed up by a 0-0 draw against Uruguay, with striker Thierry Henry sent off. Zizou retured for the last group outing, but could not prevent a 2-0 loss to Denmark which resulted in them heading home after the worst trophy defence in tournament history.

Italy in 2010

Following a miraculous title win in 2006 which came despite the chaos caused in their domestic game by the Calciopoli scandal. But, 2010 in South Africa was a spectacular disaster for the Italians. The presence of veterans like Gianluigi Buffon and Fabio Cannavaro and that of Marcello Lippi as coach could not prevent Italy from being humbled in the group stage as they failed to win a single game. Placed in a relatively easy draw, Italy had to come from behind to draw with Paraguay and New Zealand, and the misery was complete in a humiliating 3-2 loss at the hands of Slovakia.

Spain in 2014

The curse of the champions struck again four years ago in Brazil, as Spain’s all-conquering side were stopped early. Vicente del Bosque’s team arrived in South America having won – 2008 Euros, 2010 World Cup and 2012 Euros – but 2014 World Cup went downhill quickly and embarrassingly. In a disastrous defence, Spain were aware they were exiting after just two games. La Roja began with a 5-1 humbling at the hands of the Netherlands which was followed by a 2-0 defeat against Chile. It was the end of an era for the likes of Iker Casillas, Xavi Hernandez and Xabi Alonso. A 3-0 win over Australia in the final group came as mere consolation.

For all the latest Fifa News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd