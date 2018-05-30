France emerge winners of World Cup 2018 in EA Sports simulation

EA Sports predicted that France would win a third World Cup title this year. (Source: Reuters) EA Sports predicted that France would win a third World Cup title this year. (Source: Reuters)

EA Sports has predicted that France would be the winners at the 2018 FIFA World Cup that will be played in Russia between June 14 and July 15. The video game company, which is a division of Electronic Arts and best known for its FIFA game series, said in its website that it had run a simulation that predicted France and Germany to face each other in the final and the match being decided by a penalty shootout. It further predicted that Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal and Lionel Messi’s Argentina would both be knocked out in the Round of 16, the same as England.

“Each side only managed to notch a single goal, sending it all the way to a penalty shootout. The talented penalty takers and experienced goalkeepers on both sides kept the contest as tight as it had been since the first whistle, but it was Les Bleus who came out on top with a 4-3 shootout result,” the company’s website said.

Brazil crash out in the quarter-final, losing 2-0 to Belgium. Croatia, who keep Iceland from qualifying to the Round of 16, make it to the quarter-final stage before finally losing 1-0 to Spain. The semi-finals are thus played between Belgium and France, and Germany and Spain. France win their match 2-1 and Germany beat Spain 3-1. Antoine Griezmann is the man who wins the Golden Ball while he shares the Golden Boot award with Spain’s Isco. Isco’s teammate David De Gea wins the golden boot.

Earlier, Swiss Investment Banking Company UBS had predicted that Germany would win the tournament after running simulations 10,000 times. However, that particular model also put Italy as an outside favourite, despite the Azzurri not qualifying for the tournament.

For all the latest Fifa News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd