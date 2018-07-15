France win second FIFA World Cup title: List of World Cup winners

France won their second FIFA World Cup title on Sunday at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow after beating Croatia 4-2 in the final of the 2018 FIFA World Cup. This was the third time France had made a foray into the final of international football’s biggest tournament with previous instances being 1998 and 2006. At the 1998 World Cup, played in France, Les Bleus came through to lift their first-ever title. Then, Didier Deschamps was part of the squad that won the trophy by beating Brazil in Paris. Eight years later, France squared off with Italy in the 2006 World Cup final played at Olympiastadion in Berlin, Germany. After being locked at 1-1 until 90 minutes, the two teams went into extra time. France were reduced to ten men when they lost their talismanic player Zinedine Zidane to a controversial red card. The moment seemed to have made a massive impact on the players with Italy winning 5-3 on penalties.
LIST OF FIFA WORLD CUP WINNERS
1930 World Cup: Uruguay
1934 World Cup: Italy
1938 World Cup: Italy
1950 World Cup: Uruguay
1954 World Cup: West Germany
1958 World Cup: Brazil
1962 World Cup: Brazil
1966 World Cup: England
1970 World Cup: Brazil
1974 World Cup: West Germany
1978 World Cup: Argentina
1982 World Cup: Italy
1986 World Cup: Argentina
1990 World Cup: West Germany
1994 World Cup: Brazil
1998 World Cup: France
2002 World Cup: Brazil
2006 World Cup: Italy
2010 World Cup: Spain
2014 World Cup: Germany
2018 World Cup: France
