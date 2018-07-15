France win second FIFA World Cup title: List of World Cup winners

France players celebrate after winning the World Cup. (Source: Reuters) France players celebrate after winning the World Cup. (Source: Reuters)

France won their second FIFA World Cup title on Sunday at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow after beating Croatia 4-2 in the final of the 2018 FIFA World Cup. This was the third time France had made a foray into the final of international football’s biggest tournament with previous instances being 1998 and 2006. At the 1998 World Cup, played in France, Les Bleus came through to lift their first-ever title. Then, Didier Deschamps was part of the squad that won the trophy by beating Brazil in Paris. Eight years later, France squared off with Italy in the 2006 World Cup final played at Olympiastadion in Berlin, Germany. After being locked at 1-1 until 90 minutes, the two teams went into extra time. France were reduced to ten men when they lost their talismanic player Zinedine Zidane to a controversial red card. The moment seemed to have made a massive impact on the players with Italy winning 5-3 on penalties.

LIST OF FIFA WORLD CUP WINNERS

1930 World Cup: Uruguay

1934 World Cup: Italy

1938 World Cup: Italy

1950 World Cup: Uruguay

1954 World Cup: West Germany

1958 World Cup: Brazil

1962 World Cup: Brazil

1966 World Cup: England

1970 World Cup: Brazil

1974 World Cup: West Germany

1978 World Cup: Argentina

1982 World Cup: Italy

1986 World Cup: Argentina

1990 World Cup: West Germany

1994 World Cup: Brazil

1998 World Cup: France

2002 World Cup: Brazil

2006 World Cup: Italy

2010 World Cup: Spain

2014 World Cup: Germany

2018 World Cup: France

