FIFA World Cup 2018: Twitter reacts as France beat Belgium to reach final

France vs Belgium Twitter Reactions: France beat Belgium 1-0. (Source: AP) France vs Belgium Twitter Reactions: France beat Belgium 1-0. (Source: AP)

Samuel Umtiti’s header in the 51st minute gave France 1-0 win over Belgium and sent his side into the FIFA World Cup 2018 final on Tuesday. Umtiti rose brilliantly to head in Antoine Griezmann’s corner from the right in the 51st minute for his first goal of the tournament. Striker Olivier Giroud won the corner after turning Belgian defender Vincent Kompany, forcing him to put his goal-bound shot out of play. Didier Deschamps’ side will face the winner of the other semifinal between England and Croatia in Moscow on Sunday as the French look to lift the trophy for the second time following their triumph on home soil in 1998.

Here are the best reactions from the semifinal match between France and Belgium:

Hazard played like a devil but Lukalu played like an angel.

Made a difference.

Well played team France.#FRAvsBEL — Boman Irani (@bomanirani) 10 July 2018

Belgium were really good but magnificent France have sent a powerful message to England and Croatia. Will be very difficult to beat. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) July 10, 2018

They’ve trailed in the knock-out stages before… If #BEL want to reach the #WorldCup Final, they’ll need to come back from behind again. #FRABEL 1-0 pic.twitter.com/4QOW3PEdiu — FIFA World Cup 🏆 (@FIFAWorldCup) July 10, 2018

With so much to gain tonight, it is no surprise that it is 0-0 at half-time… Who has been your @Budweiser #ManoftheMatch so far? #FRABEL

👇 YOU CAN VOTE AS OF NOW! 👇 — FIFA World Cup 🏆 (@FIFAWorldCup) July 10, 2018

This is the first time the two teams are meeting since the 1986 World Cup.

Harsha Bhogle also enjoying the game.

Only 0-0 but so good to see football as it should be without people falling at the first opportunity — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) July 10, 2018

Hugh Lloris with a great save.

The winners will play England or Croatia in the final at Moscow’s Luzhniki Stadium on Sunday.

