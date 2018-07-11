Follow Us:
Tuesday, July 10, 2018
Know the young stalwarts revolutionizing the Indian realty sector Sponsored

Know the young stalwarts revolutionizing the Indian realty sector
  • FIFA World Cup 2018: Twitter reacts as France beat Belgium to reach final

FIFA World Cup 2018: Twitter reacts as France beat Belgium to reach final

Samuel Umtiti's 51st-minute header sent an impressive France into the World Cup final with a 1-0 win over Belgium.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: July 11, 2018 2:04:03 am
france vs belgium live France vs Belgium Twitter Reactions: France beat Belgium 1-0. (Source: AP)

Samuel Umtiti’s header in the 51st minute gave France 1-0 win over Belgium and sent his side into the FIFA World Cup 2018 final on Tuesday. Umtiti rose brilliantly to head in Antoine Griezmann’s corner from the right in the 51st minute for his first goal of the tournament. Striker Olivier Giroud won the corner after turning Belgian defender Vincent Kompany, forcing him to put his goal-bound shot out of play. Didier Deschamps’ side will face the winner of the other semifinal between England and Croatia in Moscow on Sunday as the French look to lift the trophy for the second time following their triumph on home soil in 1998.

Here are the best reactions from the semifinal match between France and Belgium:

This is the first time the two teams are meeting since the 1986 World Cup.

Harsha Bhogle also enjoying the game.

Hugh Lloris with a great save.

The winners will play England or Croatia in the final at Moscow’s Luzhniki Stadium on Sunday.

For all the latest Fifa News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement