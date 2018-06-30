France vs Argentina Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2018 Live Streaming: France take on Argentina in Round of 16. (Source: Reuters)

France vs Argentina Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2018 Round of 16 Live Streaming: France’s chance against Argentina in the World Cup last 16 might be that Lionel Messi does not benefit from the same support with the national team than at Barcelona, his club team mate Samuel Umtiti said on Thursday. The France centre back has been Messi’s team mate for two years and he will cross the forward’s pass when Les Bleus take on Argentina in a mouth-watering second round tie on Saturday. Umtiti, who is expected to start at the Kazan Arena after being rested in France’s last group game against Denmark, said: “I see him everyday. It is very hard to stop him. He’s got outstanding qualities. “We will try to stop him but he’s not the only one in this Argentina team, they have other strikers.”

(Reuters)