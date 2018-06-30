France vs Argentina Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2018 Live Streaming: France take on Argentina in Round of 16

France vs Argentina Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2018 Live Streaming: France take on Argentina in the first Round of 16 clash on Saturday. The two teams, who have not been able to reach their potential in the tournament so far, will be hoping to improve in the knockout stages and look for an easy path to the quarterfinal. Argentina will be looking to bank on Lionel Messi, who regained back his form in the final group stage match against Nigeria. He scored a goal and was primary influence maker for the South America nation. Catch Live score and updates as France take on Argentina in the Round of 16 World Cup match.
Live Blog
France vs Argentina Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2018 Round of 16 Live Streaming: France’s chance against Argentina in the World Cup last 16 might be that Lionel Messi does not benefit from the same support with the national team than at Barcelona, his club team mate Samuel Umtiti said on Thursday. The France centre back has been Messi’s team mate for two years and he will cross the forward’s pass when Les Bleus take on Argentina in a mouth-watering second round tie on Saturday. Umtiti, who is expected to start at the Kazan Arena after being rested in France’s last group game against Denmark, said: “I see him everyday. It is very hard to stop him. He’s got outstanding qualities. “We will try to stop him but he’s not the only one in this Argentina team, they have other strikers.”
(Reuters)
France and Argentina, who were both touted to be title favourites, have not been able to showcase their potential in the World Cup tournament so far. Both the teams have reached the knockout stages, but need to do more to regain faith among fans regarding title hopes. While Argentina would be looking at Lionel Messi for inspiration, France would be hoping that Paul Pogba and Antoine Griezmann come off good against the South American nation.