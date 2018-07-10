France v Belgium Live Score Streaming, FIFA World Cup 2018 Semi Final: France face Belgium in St Petersburg

In Belgium vs France, stablemates pitted against each other

Shamik Chakrabarty talks about how "club mates" will turn into "on-pitch" rivals in France vs Belgium semifinal clash.

"The beauty of the World Cup is that it turns club mates and great pals into on-pitch rivals. As France take on Belgium in the first semifinal on Tuesday, there would be several interesting matchups. Both teams boast of significant Premier League presence, and then in the Belgian dug-out, French icon Thierry Henry would be plotting his own country’s downfall."

