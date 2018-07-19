WATCH: France manager Didier Deschamps gives motivational speech at half time during World Cup final

Didier Deschamps motiving France for the second half against Croatia in the World Cup 2018 final half-time. (Source: Screengrab) Didier Deschamps motiving France for the second half against Croatia in the World Cup 2018 final half-time. (Source: Screengrab)

France manager Didier Deschamps gave a rousing speech at FIFA World Cup 2018 final when they went into their dressing rooms at half-time with 2-1 lead against Croatia. Even though Croatia dominated for long spells, it was France who emerged victorious to lift their second World Cup title.

Deschamps became just the third man to win two titles for France, first as their captain in 1998 and then guiding his side to another in 2018. A video has emerged where Deschamps is giving the French team a composed, measured yet motivating speech.

Giving instructions for the second half, Deschamps said, “Did you see? They’re using their elbows, their bodies. The guy facing away he’s facing away, he’s facing away! Facing away from goal he’s not gonna hurt us. Don’t bother getting in front, we’re controlling him.”

“He can still win the ball with his head just be careful around him,” Deschamps adds. “Not to be static, to already be on the move. Close him down, think about it. Don’t make it harder for yourself. They come, they’re aggressive. You’ve all seen the energy they’re giving.”

“Play as simple as possible. When you have the ball, if someone is on you, there’s another one coming. Give it as soon as you can, give it to Kylian (Mbappe),” he concluded.

Antoine Griezmann, who scored a final goal with a penalty, also pitched in after the coach’s speech and told his teammates to relax. “Hey guys, loosen up right. We still have some left. We can do better. Loosen up. Confidence. Confidence.”

Deschamps added, “45 minutes! You know what’s next! Keep your heads up! Loosen up! When you get the ball, boom! Give it forward!

Pogba chimes in and tells his teammates to be positive. Varane says, “Don’t get too worked up about positioning. Guys, it’s in your head. Be positive, believe in it. We’re gonna win, guys! We’re gonna this match. No need to get too worked up about it, come on! We’re gonna win guys! 45 minutes, flat out, come on!”

France ended up winning the final and the tournament 4-2, with goals from Grizmann, Paul Pogba, Kylian Mbapppe after Mario Mandzukic opened the scoreline with an own goal.

