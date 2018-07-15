‘Very mature, controls the game’: Kaka praises France’s Kylian Mbappe ahead of World Cup final

France forward Kylian Mbappe has impressed fans and football legends. (AP Photo/David Vincent) France forward Kylian Mbappe has impressed fans and football legends. (AP Photo/David Vincent)

Ahead of France’s World Cup 2018 final encounter against Croatia in Moscow on Sunday, the 19-year old Kylian Mbappe received praises from Brazil legend Kaka. Speaking in an interview to Omnisport, the former Real Madrid star praised the teenager for his quick speed on the field. “I think the best thing we can say about him is his speed, and how quickly he can run,” Kaka was quoted as saying by Goal.com.

The 2002 World Cup-winning forward further went on to praise Mbappe for maintaining control on the field, even when he does not have the possession. “Of course he’s not just running because he has very good control when he is running,” the 3-year old said.

The former Brazil international further went on to describe Mbappe as a “mature” player and said that he makes good choices on the field. “And he is also just 19 years old, but he sometimes seems like he is 35 years old – very mature, controls the game, [makes] good choices,” he said.

Kaka further said that the world is blessed to see a talent such as Mbappe performing at the top level. “I think he’s got a very, very good future and to see a 19-year old player playing and performing like he is performing at this World Cup – we are blessed to see something like that,” he said.

Mbappe has scored three goals in Russia and has also been vital in leading Les Bleus to the final. France will face Croatia in the World Cup final on Sunday at Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia.

