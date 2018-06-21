FIFA World Cup 2018 Live Streaming Day 8 Live Updates: Denmark to face Australia, Argentina up against Croatia

FIFA World Cup 2018 Live Streaming Day 8 Live Updates: FIFA World Cup 2018 Day 8 will see the return of Lionel Messi’s Argentina as they look to earn their first win in the World Cup 2018 in Russia. After a shocking 1-1 draw against Iceland, Argentina will look to tackle Croatia, a side touted to be one of the “dark horses” in this’s years World Cup. France, who are touted to be one of the favourites to lift the trophy, will return to play their second match against Peru, and will have one eye on the Round of 16. The first match promises jam–packed action as Denmark will go up against Australia. Catch all Live action and updates of Live Updates of FIFA World Cup Day 2018 Day 8. (FIFA World Cup 2018 News | Points Table | Fixtures)
FIFA World Cup 2018 Live Score, Denmark vs Australia Live Streaming: Catch Denmark vs Australia Live action and updates
FIFA World Cup 2018 Live Score, Denmark vs Australia Live Streaming: If Australia are to have any hope of beating Denmark in their World Cup clash on Thursday they will have to shackle Christian Eriksen, who acts as their architect and executioner. The Tottenham Hotspur playmaker has become so pivotal for Denmark that his moments of game-changing brilliance have become almost routine. He has had a hand in 17 goals in his last 14 appearances for his country, finding the net himself 12 times. That would be an impressive haul for a striker, let alone a midfielder whose eye for a pass is as acute as his predatory instinct in the box. Denmark beat Peru 1-0 in their opening Group C game and while Eriksen spent much of the encounter on the periphery, he still managed to conjure a solitary moment of brilliance that led to the only goal. If Australia have a plan in place to deal with Eriksen, who joined Tottenham from Ajax Amsterdam in 2013, then their coach Bert van Marwijk was not letting on in his news conference on Wednesday.
(Source: Reuters)
FIFA World Cup 2018 Day 8 will be jam packed with action with some of the favourites to lift the trophy in action. Here are the fixtures of the day:
- Denmark vs Australia
- France vs Peru
- Argentina vs Croatia