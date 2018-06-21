FIFA World Cup 2018 Live Streaming Day 8 Live Updates: Denmark to face Australia, Argentina up against Croatia

FIFA World Cup 2018 Live Score, Denmark vs Australia Live Streaming: Denmark will go up against Australia. (Source: Reuters)

FIFA World Cup 2018 Live Score, Denmark vs Australia Live Streaming: If Australia are to have any hope of beating Denmark in their World Cup clash on Thursday they will have to shackle Christian Eriksen, who acts as their architect and executioner. The Tottenham Hotspur playmaker has become so pivotal for Denmark that his moments of game-changing brilliance have become almost routine. He has had a hand in 17 goals in his last 14 appearances for his country, finding the net himself 12 times. That would be an impressive haul for a striker, let alone a midfielder whose eye for a pass is as acute as his predatory instinct in the box. Denmark beat Peru 1-0 in their opening Group C game and while Eriksen spent much of the encounter on the periphery, he still managed to conjure a solitary moment of brilliance that led to the only goal. If Australia have a plan in place to deal with Eriksen, who joined Tottenham from Ajax Amsterdam in 2013, then their coach Bert van Marwijk was not letting on in his news conference on Wednesday.

