FIFA World Cup 2018 Live score Live streaming, Sweden vs South Korea: Day 5 of the underdog’s World Cup begins

FIFA World Cup 2018 Live score Live streaming, Sweden vs South Korea: Sweden qualified after beating Italy. (Source: Reuters) FIFA World Cup 2018 Live score Live streaming, Sweden vs South Korea: Sweden qualified after beating Italy. (Source: Reuters)

We are about to be done with the first round of matches in Russia and it has thus far remained a tournament for the underdogs. Argentina and Brazil failed to win their opening matches despite the firepower they have got up front and defending champions Germany were beaten 1-0 by Mexico. The fifth day will see Belgium and England kicking off their respective campaigns in Russia. Belgium’s squad, which is widely being regarded as the country’s “golden generation” are now an experienced lot. Despite the individual players being stalwarts for their respective clubs, they have thus far failed to win a major trophy as a team. England will be hoping that their habit of failing in the big stage is reversed this time around. But before these two sides play, Sweden take on South Korea in Group E.