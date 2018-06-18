FIFA World Cup 2018 Live score Live streaming, Sweden vs South Korea: Day 5 of the underdog’s World Cup begins

We are about to be done with the first round of matches in Russia and it has thus far remained a tournament for the underdogs. Argentina and Brazil failed to win their opening matches despite the firepower they have got up front and defending champions Germany were beaten 1-0 by Mexico. The fifth day will see Belgium and England kicking off their respective campaigns in Russia. Belgium’s squad, which is widely being regarded as the country’s “golden generation” are now an experienced lot. Despite the individual players being stalwarts for their respective clubs, they have thus far failed to win a major trophy as a team. England will be hoping that their habit of failing in the big stage is reversed this time around. But before these two sides play, Sweden take on South Korea in Group E.
Live Blog
Sweden coach Janne Andersson apologized to World Cup opponent South Korea on Sunday in an attempt to defuse a squabble between the teams over spying. Andersson's apology related to an incident at South Korea's pre-World Cup training camp in Austria, where a member of the Swedish coaching staff got into a closed Korean training session and was told to leave. ``He heard about a practice session.'' Andersson said. ``He didn't understand it was a closed session. He was asked to leave and he watched from more of a distance as a result.''
FIFA World Cup's Twitter handle says that it has got three matches for us and that might be enough to deal with that dreaded day.
Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler and Liam Plunkett have sent their wishes to their football-playing counterparts through the ECB Twitter handle.
The two superstars have different ways of cheering for their team. Wayne Rooney likes to go the flashy way, putting out a tweet with an extremely fancy message like "Can't wait for kick off later and cheering the lads on. Good luck @England #ThreeLions", Zlatan Ibrahimovic is keeping things simple and subtle.
How nice.
There was a riot, mayhem and a French newspaper declared England “A country of idiots.” Sandip G tells you more.
This is England's first World Cup since 2006 without Wayne Rooney in their ranks. The former captain and England's all-time highest goalscorer currently embroiled in a rather unsavoury exit/no-exit situation with his club Everton but all of that takes a back seat when your country is about to play in the World Cup, doesn't it?
For those of you who follow only the World Cup Finals and let the qualifiers slip under their radar, Italy finished second in their qualification group and faced Sweden in the two-legged playoffs. They lost the first leg 1-0 in Stockholm and a shocked San Siro stared in disbelief as Sweden managed to hold Italy to a 0-0 draw. That made the ongoing World Cup finals the first since 1958 that doesn't feature an Italian team. That match left Italian pride and a TV studio set in shambles.
Well this is an interesting stat, there have been four World Cups in the 21st century and England have one just one of their opening matches in all four. That win came in 2006 due to an own-goal by Paraguay. Otherwise, they have drawn twice (2002 and 2010) and lost once (2014). They have suffered from this incredible phenomenon of going into World Cups with absolute superstars in their squad and then bottling it like those superstars have never played in a big-match atmosphere ever before. Rio Ferdinand, Frank Lampard and Steven Gerrard were part of these groups.
This is how the teams that finished in the top four of the 2014 World Cup have faired so far in Russia 2018. Champions Germany were defeated by Mexico 1-0 on Sunday, their first loss in an opening World Cup match in 30 years. Runner's up Argentina were held to a 1-1 draw by the motley crew of professional and semi-professional players that is Iceland. Third-placed Netherlands are not even there in Russia. Fourth-placed Brazil were, like their South American rivals, held to a 1-1 draw, albeit by a team of professional players that is Switzerland.
Not that it needs any spicing, such has been this World Cup so far. The controversy is that a member of Sweden's coaching staff was caught sneaking around in a closed Korean training session. Sweden coach Janne Andersson, though, went on to douse a potential fire, saying that the concerned staff member only heard about a practice session and nothing about it being closed. Poor chap. Buth South Korean boss Shin Tae-yong devised a rather unique technique to deal with any snooping eyes. South Korea manager Shin Tae-Yong; "We put four different numbers on our players' shirts in training to confuse Swedish spies. Europeans can't tell our players apart by their faces."
This World Cup has seen a number of small teams stun a number of bigger teams but the side that play South Korea in the first match of the day already did all that in the qualifiers. Here are the matches we will be seeing on Day 5:
1. Sweden vs South Korea (Kick off: 5.30 PM)
2. Belgium vs Panama (Kick off: 8.30 PM)
3. Tunisia vs England (Kick off: 11.30 PM)