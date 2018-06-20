FIFA World Cup 2018 Live Streaming Day 7 Live Updates: Portugal, Spain eye first win in Russia

FIFA World Cup 2018 Live Streaming Day 7 Live Updates: After a thrilling encounter that ended in 3-3 draw, both Portugal and Spain will return to play their second match in FIFA World Cup 2018 in Russia on Day 7. All eyes will be on Cristiano Ronaldo, who scored a hat-trick against Spain just a few days ago, as Portugal take on Morocco. For Spain, Diego Costa, who scored a brace against Portugal, will be the key player, as they look to go past Iran’s defensive wall. Uruguay will also be in action as they look to seal a spot in the Round of 16 by going past Saudi Arabia to pick up their second win. Catch all Live action and updates of Live Updates of FIFA World Cup Day 2018 Day 7. (FIFA World Cup 2018 News | Points Table | Fixtures)
FIFA World Cup 2018 Live Streaming Day 7 Live Updates: Portugal vs Morocco, Spain vs Iran Build-up Live
FIFA World Cup 2018 Live Score, Portugal vs Morocco Live Streaming: Even the best laid plans to limit the influence of Cristiano Ronaldo might not be enough for Morocco when they come up against Portugal at the World Cup in Moscow, coach Herve Renard said on the eve of the Group B game. Morocco are looking for an upset win over the European champions at the Luzhniki Stadium to realistically keep alive their interest in the tournament but mindful that the genius of the Portugal captain could send them towards an early exit. Ronaldo scored a hat-trick in Portugal’s opening 3-3 draw with Spain, while Morocco lost 1-0 to Iran who top the group. “Even if you conjure up the best plans to halt Ronaldo, he will find a way to break free. He always makes the difference, at the minimum to put his side on the right track and at best to win the game for them,” the French-born coach said on Tuesday.
As Morocco take on Portugal tonight, it is important to look back at their history in the World Cup finals. 1986 World Cup was Morroco’s most celebrated tournament, not only they dominated against teams like England, Poland and Portugal, they became the first African nation to top their group.
Before Portugal play their second match in the World Cup tonight, why not take a look back at Ronaldo's hat-trick against Spain?
Portugal's drew 3-3 against Spain in their last fixture. The draw was Spain’s first in their last 15 games, previously they won 14 and lost 4. Interestingly these two teams were knocked out in the group stages last time around in Brazil. The defending champions being knocked out in group stage was the fourth instance in the history of the tournament.
Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 51st hat-trick against Spain. Now up against Morocco, a comparitively weaker side, there is only one question in everyone's mind - how many goals will the star forward tonight?
The action continues on Day 7 in Russia at the FIFA World Cup. Here are all the matches in Russia:
- Portugal vs Morocco
- Uruguay vs Saudi Arabia
- Iran vs Spain