FIFA World Cup 2018 Live Streaming Day 7 Live Updates: Portugal, Spain eye first win in Russia

FIFA World Cup 2018 Live Score, Portugal vs Morocco Live Streaming: Cristiano Ronaldo in training. (Source: Reuters)

FIFA World Cup 2018 Live Score, Portugal vs Morocco Live Streaming: Even the best laid plans to limit the influence of Cristiano Ronaldo might not be enough for Morocco when they come up against Portugal at the World Cup in Moscow, coach Herve Renard said on the eve of the Group B game. Morocco are looking for an upset win over the European champions at the Luzhniki Stadium to realistically keep alive their interest in the tournament but mindful that the genius of the Portugal captain could send them towards an early exit. Ronaldo scored a hat-trick in Portugal’s opening 3-3 draw with Spain, while Morocco lost 1-0 to Iran who top the group. “Even if you conjure up the best plans to halt Ronaldo, he will find a way to break free. He always makes the difference, at the minimum to put his side on the right track and at best to win the game for them,” the French-born coach said on Tuesday.

(Reuters)