FIFA World Cup 2018, France vs Australia highlights: Paul Pogba, Antoine Griezmann give France 2-1 win over Australia

FIFA World Cup 2018, France vs Australia highlights: With Antoine Griezmann and Paul Pogba scoring the goals for France, the 1998 World Champions have beaten Australia 2-1 in their first encounter at FIFA World Cup 2018 in Russia. France were helped by technology in their endeavour to get three points as it was for the first time that a VAR review was successfully taken by any team in a World Cup match. It allowed a penalty to France which was taken by Griezmann. Umtiti’s hand ball inside the box gave Australia a penalty as well, as Jeddinak scored the equaliser. But France’s best friend, technology, came to the rescue once more, after Paul Pogba flicked a goal past Matthew Ryan. The referee was convinced by the goal by the goal-line technology. (FIFA 2018 World Cup News | Fixtures | Points Table)
FIFA World Cup 2018, France vs Australia Highlights: Catch Highlights in Malayalam
France manager Didier Deschamps has expressed confidence in his squad and he believes that the current crop of players could rewrite history in this year's World Cup. There were some significant absentees in France's squad, such as Alexandre Lacazette and Anthony Martial. But the squad still packs a whole lot of talent, especially with Antoine Griezmann, Kylian Mbappe and Olivier Giroud forming the front line. The first match against Australia will be crucial as France would want to start off things on a positive note and dominate from the beginning.
France has scored both the goals using technology:
1) VAR was successfully used for the first time in FIFA World Cup match that ruled a penalty call in France' s favour
2) The goal-line technology allowed Paul Pogba's winner against Australia
THAT'S IT! The referee blows the final whistle and the final score remains FRANCE 2-1 AUSTRALIA!
Big win for France and it went right down to the wire with Pogba setting the winner in 81st minute. It was a tougher competition for France than it was looking on papers, with Australia defending brilliantly. But, good teams always find a way to win, and this time France, too did.
Australia tried to make the best of the momentum in the final few minutes. A long throw is launched into the area.... Jedinak wins the flick but Umtiti clears the ball easily. Time is almost up and France have almost sealed a win here.
Matthew Ryan had gone on a walkabout to check out the views around Russia and France could not stitch together a goal. Mbappe to Pogba, who passed it to Giroud, but no one could hit a shot on target, while Ryan came from a morning walk. Wasted opportunity to seal the match. 5 extra minutes
Aziz Behich becomes the third Australian player to get a Yellow card after an unfair challenge on Nabil Fekir. Free kick to France, and it is in a dangerous position. Giroud is inside the box and it is Nabil Fekir who is on the ball. He only finds the wall.
Daniel Arzani comes out into the field as he replaces Kruse for Australia. 6 minutes of regulation time remaining.
FRANCE ARE BACK INTO THE LEAD WITH PAUL POGBA SCORING THE GOAL! Goal-line technology rules it in France's favour. France 2-1 Australia. Pogba broke inside into the box and clipped it past Matthew Ryan. The ball hit the sidebar, went inside the goal and then came back to Ryan's hands. The referee rules it as a goal using the goal-line technology.
Tolisso immediately replaced after being booked and it is Blaise Matuidi who comes on. Safety first for Didier Deschamps.
Corentin Tolisso becomes the first French player to be given the yellow card after he clipped Irvine on the ground. Irvine had found a surge of energy and had crossed him which prompted Tolisso to sacrifice himself. Nothing comes off from the following free kick taken by Mooy./
15 minutes remaining into the match now and it is even stevens with both teams scoring a goal from the spot. Both teams are looking to found another break to set up for the second goal. But the opportunity is not coming so easily.
Australia make their second switch and it is Rogic who will be replaced by Irvine. Fresh legs, and it seems Australia are looking for a surge in energy.
Olivier Giroud, wearing a hand bandage, comes down to replace Antoine Griezmann. Nabil Fekir also comes out in the middle to replace Ousmann Demebele. 20 minutes to go and this seems like a tactical replacement.
First substitution of the night and Andrew Nabbout has been replaced by Tomi Juric.
Jeddinak steps up to take the penalty... GOALLLLLLLL! Australia have bounced back straight away as Australia make it 1-1 in the match. Lloris dives to his right, but Jeddinak hit it straight with full force, and there was no chance for Lloris to save that one. GAME ON!
Samuel Umtiti has committed a hand ball inside the net after a cross from Aaron Mooy and it is a penalty to Australia. Umtiti clealy raised his hands inside the box to stop the ball and the referee had no choice but to award the penalty to Australia. Good chance for Australia to come back into the match.
Antoine Griezmann steps up to take the penalty... GOALLLLLL! FRA 1-0 AUS!! Powerful strike from Griezmann as he hammered the ball right on the top corner. No chance for Matthew Ryan to stop that one.
France almost made it 1-0 as he disected France's defence to find Antoine Griezmann inside the net but the French striker slipped inside the box. France are appealing for a penalty. The refree calls it no-no. VAR is taken by France, and the decision has been made to give it a penalty. VAR success in match!
Australia broke through and Leckie crossed the ball back inside the net but Raphael Varane was quick to sense the danger and he blocked Australian striker Nabbout and cleared it away. Still remains goalless.
We are back into the second half and France set the ball rolling... No changes have been made into the teams so far. But it looks likely France might be calling in Olivier Giroud soon.
First half is up and it is still goalless. France 0-0 Australia. After a good start from France, it has been a pretty underwheling first as both the teams looked happy defending in their own halfs and wasting chances. Not a good start overall to the match. Need to change a few things in the second half. Maybe France might bring in Giroud.
Pail Pogba almost found Antoine Griezmann inside the box before a long leg from Sainsbury who ensures the Frenchman gets no touch on the ball. Good defending from Australia once again. Everytime there is a chance, Sainsbury has come out to save it.
It has been a defensive masterclass from Australia as they have not allowed France to get too many free shots inside the box. Everytime France players have found themselves with the ball, two-or-three defenders have surrounded the players to not allow a free shoot. 40 minutes. FRA 0-0 AUS
Henderson took a shot but Milligan was quick to deflect it wide. Australia's defence has been excellent this match. Dembele took the corner but it was a bad one. He hit it straight in the hands of Matthew Ryan. No goal.
Paul Pogba opened up a chance for Antoine Griezmann as he struck a ball inside the box. Antoine Griezmann showed his brilliance as he managed to jump up and get his feet on the ball. But just when he was about to shoot, Australia defenders surrounded him and the chance was wasted.
After a weird challenge from Pavard the Socceroos receive yet another free kick. Any guesses who steps up to take it? Yup -- Aaron Mooy. But it was not a good one this time, as he hit it too wide, straight into the hands of Lloris.
Ousman Dembele almost broke through with pace as he went past two midfielders to get on one-on-with the goalkeeper. But he was cut short on his tracks by Sainsbury. The referee takes a look and calls it a fair challenge. The VAR could not come to France rescue, even though Deschamps looked ridiculed at the dugout.
20 minutes already in the match and it has been no goals but plenty of action so far. France dominated in the first 10 minutes, but Australia have challenged them right back on in the next 20.
Naty challenge by Pavard on Australian winger and the Uruguayan referee immediately blew his whistle to award a free kick to Australia. Aaron Mooy takes the fee kick, which founds a header from Sainsbury and it almost found the feet of Nabbout inside the box! Good save by Lloris. WHAT A CHANCE!
A nasty challenge from Matthew Leckie to Griezmann and the yellow card is out from referee's pockets. Free kick to France. But it was saved by Australia's defence. No goals so far after 15 minutes
Excellent chance for Mbappe who broke free after poor defensive tactics from Australia. But Matthew Ryan was alert to the danger and came forward to pick up the ball just before Mbappe gets his feet to it. Good stuff from Australia captain. How long can he carry on, though?
Another save by Matthew Ryan after a shoot from Antoine Griezmann. France are troubling Australia early on and it is one way traffic so far. Good start for them. Ryan had to drop down to his left to make the low save. Good chance.
A foul by Australian fielders, and France have a free kick in a dangerous area. Paul Pogba all over it. He takes the shoot, and SAVE! Australia captain Matthew Ryan had an easy task of saving that one as Pogba hit it straight towards him. Already a shot on target for France.
Just one minute into the match and France have already have had a shot. It was the creativity of Kylian Mbappe that started the attack as Australia defenders struggled to match up to his pace. He dribbled past them and took the shot but hit the side netting.
Australia kicks off the proceedings! HERE WE GO!
France captain Hugo Lloris shakes hands with the referees and the opposition's team captain and the two skippers exchange pennants. Now we will start with the match - what we all are here for.
Former France midfielder-turned-coach Didier Deschamps leads his side to the Kazan Arena in Stadium. And we kick off things with France's National Anthem. Look at the players, look at the spectacle, look at the fans inside the stadium! The intensity in Griezmann's eyes speak a lot.
Australia's National Anthem time. The Aussies are always having a fun time. Even while singing National Anthem.
We are just 10 minutes away from kickoff. The match will start after the National Anthems of both the teams. Remember, only two teams from each group will qualify to Round of 16. So, every match is a must win for all teams. Excited, much?
With Australia playing their first game in this World Cup, everyone is starting to remember that one sensational strike from Tim Cahill against Netherlands. Want to watch it again one more time? Well, why not!