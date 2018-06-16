FIFA World Cup 2018, France vs Australia highlights: Paul Pogba, Antoine Griezmann give France 2-1 win over Australia

FINAL SCORE!

THAT'S IT! The referee blows the final whistle and the final score remains FRANCE 2-1 AUSTRALIA!

Big win for France and it went right down to the wire with Pogba setting the winner in 81st minute. It was a tougher competition for France than it was looking on papers, with Australia defending brilliantly. But, good teams always find a way to win, and this time France, too did.