FIFA World Cup 2018 Live Streaming Day 2 Live Updates: ‘Birthday boy’ Mohamed Salah fit for Egypt vs Uruguay clash

FIFA World Cup 2018 Day 2 Live Updates: FIFA World Cup 2018 kicked off with an exciting action-packed match between the hosts Russia and Saudia Arabia which ended in the favour of Russia 5-0. The day 2 will feature three exciting matches, the first of which will see Uruguay taking on Egypt, while Morocco taking on Iran. The crucial match of the second day will see Euro Cup 2016 Champions Portugal clashing with Spain. Plenty of footballing action to come from Russia and we will bring you all the latest updates as we build up towards the first match. Catch Live updates as we build up towards the first football match between Uruguay and Egypt. (FIFA 2018 World Cup News | Fixtures | Points Table)
Live Blog
FIFA World Cup 2018 Day 2 Live Updates from Moscow:
Recap of Day 1: Russia’s Denis Cheryshev struck twice to give hosts an ideal start to their FIFA World Cup 2018 campaign as they beat Saudi Arabia 5-0 in the opening match of FIFA World Cup 2018 in Moscow on Thursday. Moscow’s Luzhniki Stadium erupted as Russia opened their scoreline after 12 minutes of the game with Yury Gazinsky scoring the first goal of the tournament. Cheryshev doubled the lead right before the half-time after coming as a replacement for Alan Dzagoev, who limped off the field due to a hamstring injury.
Uruguay have faced Egypt thrice at the World Cup and they have never suffered a loss. The South American nation have won one match and drawn twice. Egypt are so far winless at the World Cup, drawing two and losing two of their four games
Portugal will be facing Spain in their opening match in Russia and Cristiano Ronaldo bats for blood donation in a Facebook post. Meanwhile, the Euro Cup champions look ready to dazzle at the World Cup!
In 2014 World Cup, Uruguay star striker was banned after for "biting" Italian defender Giorgio Chiellini. The forward will return tonight in the tournament against Egypt in a nail-biting contest (Pun intended)! He gets support from the defender Diego Godin before the opening clash. “Luis has got where he is because of the way he is: you see he gets angry, wound up, he fights, protests, competes. If he wasn’t like that, he wouldn’t be the player he is," the Uruguay captain was quoted as saying by The Guardian.
Want to relive the biting incident, watch video below:
Guess, whose birthday is it today - MOHAMED SALAH! Can he take Egypt to win over Uruguay?
Uruguay have a solid squad with Edinson Cavani and Luis Suarez leading the front line. But Egypt have a perfect answer - MO SALAH!
Uruguay World Cup SquadGoalkeepers: Fernando Muslera, Martin Silva, Martin CampanaDefenders: Diego Godin, Guillermo Varela, Jose Maria Gimenez, Martin Caceres, Maximiliano Pereira, Sebastian Coates, Gaston SilvaMidfielders: Nahitan Nandez, Matias Vecino, Lucas Torreira, Rodrigo Bentancur, Giorgian De Arrascaeta, Carlos Sanchez, Diego Laxalt, Jonathan Urretaviscaya, Cristian RodriguezForwards: Luis Suarez, Edinson Cavani, Maximiliano Gomez, Cristhian Stuani
Egypt World Cup SquadGoalkeepers: Essam El Hadary, Mohamed El-Shennawy, Sherif EkramyDefenders: Ahmed Fathi, Saad Samir, Ayman Ashraf, Mahmoud Hamdy, Mohamed Abdel-Shafy, Ahmed Hegazi, Ali Gabr, Ahmed Elmohamady, Omar GaberMidfielders: Mohamed Elneny, Tarek Hamed, Abdallah Said, Shikabala, Sam Morsy, Mahmoud Kahraba, Mahmoud Hassan, Ramadan Sobhi, Amr WardaForwards: Mohamed Salah, Marwan Mohsen
Former Tennis star Anna Kournikova is enjoying the World Cup in Russia!
As Spain gear up for their first World Cup match, here is the legendary goalkeeper Iker Casillas with the trophy!
FIFA World Cup Day 2 bring up a lot of exciting footballing action. Here is what we have in store for you:
1) Egypt vs Uruguay
2) Morocco vs Iran
3) Spain vs Portugal
Who will come on strong tonight? We just have to wait and see