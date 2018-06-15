FIFA World Cup 2018 Live Streaming Day 2 Live Updates: ‘Birthday boy’ Mohamed Salah fit for Egypt vs Uruguay clash

Luis Suarez will return to World Cup after 'biting' incident

In 2014 World Cup, Uruguay star striker was banned after for "biting" Italian defender Giorgio Chiellini. The forward will return tonight in the tournament against Egypt in a nail-biting contest (Pun intended)! He gets support from the defender Diego Godin before the opening clash. “Luis has got where he is because of the way he is: you see he gets angry, wound up, he fights, protests, competes. If he wasn’t like that, he wouldn’t be the player he is," the Uruguay captain was quoted as saying by The Guardian.

Want to relive the biting incident, watch video below: