FIFA World Cup 2018 Live Streaming Day 4 Live Updates: Costa Rica to face Serbia in first match

Brazil to face Switzerland

Brazil will face their first match in this year's World Cup against Switzerland and they will want to forget the 7-1 drubbing they received at the hands of Germany four years ago. Here's what Coach Tite has to say about the match:

- "They are a team that defends with two lines. They have speed in attack. Out of all the teams we are facing, they are the strongest in depth."

- “We know they’ll give us some difficult moments, games at the highest level demand so much of you and force you to raise your performance.”