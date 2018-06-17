FIFA World Cup 2018 Live Streaming Day 4 Live Updates: Costa Rica to face Serbia in first match

FIFA World Cup 2018 Live Streaming Day 4 Live Updates: An exciting fourth day at the World Cup is in store for all the footballing fans across the world as the defending champions Germany will play their first match against Mexico. Brazil, who are touted to be one of the title favourites, will also feature on Sunday as they go up against Switzerland. It remains to be seen whether the Neymar, who was injured a couple of months ago, will be in action. But the first match of the day will be Serbia up against Costa Rica, who proved to be a shocking entrant to the Round of 16 in last World Cup. Catch Live updates as we build up towards the fourth day in Russia. (FIFA 2018 World Cup News | Fixtures | Points Table)
Live Blog
FIFA World Cup 2018 Live Streaming Day 4 Live Updates:
Serbia will come up against one of the World Cup’s toughest defensive units in Costa Rica on Sunday but coach Mladen Krstajic will look to midfield dynamo Sergej Milinkovic-Savic to unsettle the Central Americans. Milinkovic-Savic is one of the most sought after talents in Europe, whose stock will only rise if he delivers in Russia. The Lazio man has been linked with many of Europe’s top clubs, including Manchester United and Juventus, after playing a pivotal role in the Italian side’s qualification for the Europa League. Despite having only four caps to his name, the 23-year-old looks set to start in a midfield three with experienced pair Nemanja Matic and Luka Milivojevic in the Group E clash in Samara.
(Source: Reuters)
Costa Rica players have reached the stadium with just one hour left for kickoff. We will go into the match soon but before that, why not take a peek in Costa Rica's dressing room?
Here are the starting XI of the Costa Rica vs Serbia - and guess what- Matic, Mitrovic and Ivanovic are all starting for Serbia.
Costa Rica will play against Serbia. On papers, Serbia appear to be the stronger squad with the likes of Brainslav Ivanovic and Nemanja Matic in the squad. But Costa Rica got past Uruguay, England and Italy to enter the Round of 16 in the last World Cup. THey might pull off a suprise!
A lot of football fans were searching for Iceland football's Twitter account after they drew 1-1 against Argentina. Well, we found their Twitter account and we will tell you. But, please help us in getting the right pronounciation!
After the historic Lionel Messi's penalty save by Iceland goalkeeper Hannes Halldorson, that led to Argentina drawing 1-1 against the smallest country ever to qualify for the tournament, this tweet from a fan went viral. POINT MADE.
Mexico will have a hard time tonight beating Germany, just take a look at their training session - it seems the players are breathing fire!
But don' t underestimate Mexico. They have a knack of suprising bigger teams on the biggest stage!
Serbia will open their World Cup campaign in Russia against Costa Rica. Here is what captain Nemanja Matic has to say ahead of the opening clash
Meanwhile, somewhere in Russia, this happened:
Brazil had a horrendous end to their World Cup bid in 2014 at home, after they lost to Germany 7-1 in the semifinals. Emotions were high that night, as the eventual World Champions recorded one of the biggest upsets in the World stage. We do not mind in taking a recap at the highlights of the match - do we?
Going back to the past - With Germany returning to World Cup to defend their title, we bet many of you would want to take a look again at the goal that won them the world cup, right? We got you covered! Go ahead, watch the video below!
Germany want to be the only other country in the world other than Brazil to lift two consecutive World Cups. Brazil achieved the milestone over 50 years ago when they won 1958 and 1962 World Cups. Germany have found an ally to help them achieve the record.
Brazil will face their first match in this year's World Cup against Switzerland and they will want to forget the 7-1 drubbing they received at the hands of Germany four years ago. Here's what Coach Tite has to say about the match:
- "They are a team that defends with two lines. They have speed in attack. Out of all the teams we are facing, they are the strongest in depth."
- “We know they’ll give us some difficult moments, games at the highest level demand so much of you and force you to raise your performance.”
The fight for the equal rights to LGBT community in Russia is being highlighted in Russia. And on the sidelines of World Cup, on Friday, the following happened:
The defending Champions Germany will return to the Football World Cup after lifting the trophy back in 2014 in Brazil. They dominated in the Qualifiers, but failed to win the Euro Cup in 2016. Germany, though won the Confederations Cup last year, and will hope they can retain the momentum in Russia.
Sunday? What is Sunday? The football and the FIFA World Cup stops for no one! The action continues on the weekend, so call up your friends, get some chips and celebrate football. Here are the today's matches:
- Costa Rica vs Serbia
- Germany vs Mexico
- Brazil vs Switzerland