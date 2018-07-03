FIFA World Cup: Waving Tricolour in Russia, two Chandigarh fans cheered for Ronaldo and Messi

Two football fans from Chandigarh watch FIFA World Cup in Russia Two football fans from Chandigarh watch FIFA World Cup in Russia

By Aman Kumar

While more than 19,000 Indian fans got tickets to watch the FIFA World Cup in Russia, two fans from Chandigarh too fulfilled their dream of watching the World Cup matches in Russia. Twenty-seven-year-old Paramveer Singh and 33-year-old Anurag Chopra travelled to Russia to watch three matches of the FIFA World Cup. They rate the experience as an emotional one. The duo watched the Portugal-Morocco match on June 20 in Moscow, Germany-Sweden match in Sochi on June 23, and Argentina-Nigeria match in St. Petersburg on June 26.

“We had planned to watch the FIFA World Cup earlier in January this year and got the tickets in May when the last phase of ticket sales began. The ticket price ranged between Rs 17,000 and Rs 21,000. It has been a dream come true for us. From the day we landed in Russia, we were greeted by fans, who had come from all over the world. During the Germany-Sweden match in Sochi, the German fans cheered us as we waved the Indian flag and gave us souvenirs too. During the Argentina-Nigeria match, we gave our Indian team jersey to Argentina fans,” said Paramveer, who is an advocate at the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

With more than 54 per cent of the FIFA World Cup tickets being allocated to international fans, a total of 17,962 tickets were bought by the Indian fans. Hosts Russia led with ticket sales of 8,72,578 while the USA and China were the only non-qualifying countries, whose fans bought tickets more than the Indian fans. A total of 19, 962 fans bought the tickets for FIFA World Cup. While India is currently ranked 97 in the latest FIFA World rankings, the Chandigarh duo were asked about the Indian football team by the fellow fans.

“Even though the Indian team is ranked 97th in the world and have not qualified for the World Cup in the past, fans kept asking us about Indian football. While we cheered for our favourite players Christiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, they would also join us. Watching the matches at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, which is one of the biggest stadiums in Russia, was a moment to remember. To cheer along with 81,000 fans was a different feeling,” said Anurag Chopra, who is also an advocate at the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

