FIFA World Cup 2018: Twitterati hail Harry Kane for giving England win in opener against Tunisia

Harry Kane scored a brace, including a stoppage-time header, to give England a 2-1 victory over Tunisia in their opening FIFA World Cup 2018 campaign of Group G on Monday.

The Tottenham Hotspur striker scored the opener in the 11th minute to Gareth Southgate’s side a lead which was cancelled by a 35th minute Ferjani Sassi penalty. In the second half, England struggled against a strong African defence and missed several good chances. During the 92nd minute, Kane nodded home the winner after a glancing header from Harry Maguire.

It had to be #kane …deserved ,played good enough and got the 1 win! @England @FIFAWorldCup — Boris Becker (@TheBorisBecker) June 18, 2018

???????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????? — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) June 18, 2018

This is good. Damn good. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) 18 June 2018

England open #WorldCup with 2-1 win over Tunisia after Kane double — Rob Harris (@RobHarris) June 18, 2018

Disaster averted !!! Not pretty but Gritty ???????? ?????????????? ENGLAND ?????????????? #WorldCup18 #awinisawin — Mahesh Bhupathi (@Maheshbhupathi) June 18, 2018

