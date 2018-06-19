FIFA World Cup 2018: Twitterati hail Harry Kane for giving England win in opener against Tunisia

Harry Kane scored a brace, including a stoppage-time header, to give England a 2-1 victory over Tunisia in their opening FIFA World Cup 2018 campaign of Group G on Monday.
The Tottenham Hotspur striker scored the opener in the 11th minute to Gareth Southgate’s side a lead which was cancelled by a 35th minute Ferjani Sassi penalty. In the second half, England struggled against a strong African defence and missed several good chances. During the 92nd minute, Kane nodded home the winner after a glancing header from Harry Maguire.
Twitter was on fire as England managed to win their opening match in Russia. Here are the best reactions:
What a feeling to score a winner for @England at the @FIFAWorldCup. Loved it! No less than we deserved. 🦁🦁🦁 #ThreeLions #ENG #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/Pq93wOKHAd
— Harry Kane (@HKane) 18 June 2018
Job done @England. Well done @HKane 👏🏴 #threelions
— Wayne Rooney (@WayneRooney) June 18, 2018
It had to be #kane …deserved ,played good enough and got the 1 win! @England @FIFAWorldCup
— Boris Becker (@TheBorisBecker) June 18, 2018
????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????
— Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) June 18, 2018
This is good. Damn good.
— Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) 18 June 2018
England open #WorldCup with 2-1 win over Tunisia after Kane double
— Rob Harris (@RobHarris) June 18, 2018
Disaster averted !!! Not pretty but Gritty ???????? ?????????????? ENGLAND ?????????????? #WorldCup18 #awinisawin
— Mahesh Bhupathi (@Maheshbhupathi) June 18, 2018
Deserved that. #ENGTUN #England
— Adam Gilchrist (@gilly381) June 18, 2018
THAT MAN HARRY KANE!!!!!!!!!!!!
Get in!! YES!!!!! #threelions #eng pic.twitter.com/3K3VJRjEm0
— Alex Scott MBE (@AlexScott) June 18, 2018
World Class @HKane ????????????????????#England
— Stuart Broad (@StuartBroad8) June 18, 2018
Two goals from Kane… both from Corners 👀🏴 #Kane #England #Worldcup
— Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) June 18, 2018
GEEEEETTTTTT IN THEREEEE… late goal from @HKane 🏴🏴🏴🏴 #WorldCup #England 2-1
— Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) June 18, 2018
