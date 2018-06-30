Follow Us:
Saturday, June 30, 2018
FIFA World Cup 2018
FIFA World Cup: Twitterati feel for Lionel Messi but applaud teenager Kylian Mbappe for gutsy performance

Thrilling Round of 16 encounter between France and Argentina fetched variety of reactions on Twitter - from feeling sad for Lionel Messi to hailing the 19-year-old Kylian Mbappe.

By: Sports Desk | Published: June 30, 2018 10:47:06 pm
France’s Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring their third goal. (Source: Reuters)
It was a heartbreak for thousands of fans around the world to see Argentina crash out in the Round of 16 match against France as teenager Kylian Mbappe scored twice to help his side beat Lionel Messi’s team 4-3.

Antoine Griezmann opened the scoring in the 13th minute, successfully converting the penalty. But Mbappe’s PSG teammate Angel Di Maria levelled with a 41st minute long-range stunner. Argentina returned in the second half to take a 2-1 lead when Gabriel Mercado clipped Messi’s low curling shot past Hugo Lloris. Defender Benjamin Pavard’s stunning half-volley levelled for France on 57 minutes and Mbappe struck in the 64th and 68th minute to seal France’s place in the last eight.

Despite a late consolation for Argentinan when Sergio Aguero headed Messi’s superb long cross, Mbappe had already done the job and stolen the show. The thrilling encounter drew a lot of reactions on Twitter – from feeling sad for Messi to hailing the 19-year-old Mbappe. Here are the best reactions:

