FIFA World Cup: Twitterati feel for Lionel Messi but applaud teenager Kylian Mbappe for gutsy performance

France’s Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring their third goal. (Source: Reuters) France’s Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring their third goal. (Source: Reuters)

It was a heartbreak for thousands of fans around the world to see Argentina crash out in the Round of 16 match against France as teenager Kylian Mbappe scored twice to help his side beat Lionel Messi’s team 4-3.

Antoine Griezmann opened the scoring in the 13th minute, successfully converting the penalty. But Mbappe’s PSG teammate Angel Di Maria levelled with a 41st minute long-range stunner. Argentina returned in the second half to take a 2-1 lead when Gabriel Mercado clipped Messi’s low curling shot past Hugo Lloris. Defender Benjamin Pavard’s stunning half-volley levelled for France on 57 minutes and Mbappe struck in the 64th and 68th minute to seal France’s place in the last eight.

Despite a late consolation for Argentinan when Sergio Aguero headed Messi’s superb long cross, Mbappe had already done the job and stolen the show. The thrilling encounter drew a lot of reactions on Twitter – from feeling sad for Messi to hailing the 19-year-old Mbappe. Here are the best reactions:

After such a close huge scoring game with 7 goals still feel let down for #Messi adios amigos ?? #FRAARG pic.twitter.com/FhZ0UcirDl — Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) June 30, 2018

Messi is the first player in World Cup history to be a false nine and a false coach in the same game. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) June 30, 2018

Direction les Quarts de finale ?????? pic.twitter.com/CKFaTLaKNN — Kylian Mbappé (@KMbappe) 30 June 2018

A performance like that on world’s stage ????????????. At 19 I was being rejected by Brighton ?? #Mbappe — Ian Wright (@IanWright0) June 30, 2018

FT: 4-3 to France.

A new World Cup superstar is born: Vive Mbappe! pic.twitter.com/qMXeJXE4Xo — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) June 30, 2018

MBAPPE!!! HUNGRY & FEARLESS!!!

Currently my favourite young player!!!

World-beater at 19!!!

Showing why he is the future!!! ?? #FRAARG ?????????? — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) June 30, 2018

Deserves the applause of the stadium and football fans worldwide as he leaves the pitch! ???? Kylian Mbappe is the first teenager to score twice in a #WorldCup? ? match since Pele in 1958?? Superstar?? #FRAARG — Seema Jaswal (@meseemajaswal) June 30, 2018

I keep saying it ! You gotta give @aguerosergiokun more minutes for heavens sake! ???? #FRAARG ??????? — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) June 30, 2018

Kylian Mbappe is the first teenager to score more than once in a World Cup tournament since Michael Owen scored one in 2 separate games in 1998. Mbappe wasn’t born then. He’s also the first teenager to score 2 in a match since Pele v Sweden in the final of 1958. ?? — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) June 30, 2018

What were you doing at 19?????? Take a bow Kylian Mbappe. — Alex Morgan (@alexmorgan13) June 30, 2018

