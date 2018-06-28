FIFA World Cup 2018 Live Streaming: What time is Senegal vs Colombo, Japan vs Poland, England vs Belgium, Panama vs Tunisia and where to watch

FIFA World Cup 2018 Live Streaming: England will take on Belgium. (Source: Reuters) FIFA World Cup 2018 Live Streaming: England will take on Belgium. (Source: Reuters)

FIFA World Cup 2018 Live Streaming: On the final day of the group stage matches, the final two teams who will be qualified for the Round of 16 will be decided as Senegal face Colombia and Japan take on Poland. Senegal, who shocked the footballing world after making it to the quarterfinals back in 2002, will be hoping to surpass the South American challenge and make it to the knockout stages. Japan and Poland, will also face each other with very hopes of extending their survival. England and Belgium, who have both been the most dominant sides so far in this World Cup, will take on each other, which promises to be an exciting battle. Panama and Tunisia, who have already been knocked out, will face each other to pick up a consolation win.

When are FIFA World Cup 2018 Senegal vs Colombo, Japan vs Poland, England vs Belgium, Panama vs Tunisia football matches?

FIFA World Cup 2018 Senegal vs Colombo, Japan vs Poland, England vs Belgium, Panama vs Tunisia football matches will take place on Thursday, June 28, 2018.

What time do the FIFA World Cup 2018 Senegal vs Colombo, Japan vs Poland, England vs Belgium, Panama vs Tunisia football matches begin?

FIFA World Cup 2018 Senegal vs Colombo and Japan vs Poland will kick off at 1930 hrs IST, while England vs Belgium and Panama vs Tunisia football matches will kick off at 2330 hrs IST. The Live coverage of the day will begin at 1830 hrs IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the FIFA World Cup 2018 Senegal vs Colombo, Japan vs Poland, England vs Belgium, Panama vs Tunisia football matches in India?

FIFA World Cup 2018 Senegal vs Colombo, Japan vs Poland, England vs Belgium, Panama vs Tunisia football matches in India will be broadcast on Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 1 HD, Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD in English commentary, Sony ESPN, Sony ESPN HD in Bengali/Malayalam/Tamil commentary and Sony Ten 3 and Sony Ten 3 HD in Hindi. Sony are the official broadcasters of the tournament.

How do I watch online live streaming of the FIFA World Cup 2018 Senegal vs Colombo, Japan vs Poland, England vs Belgium, Panama vs Tunisia football matches in India?

FIFA World Cup 2018 Senegal vs Colombo, Japan vs Poland, England vs Belgium, Panama vs Tunisia football matches live streaming will be available on Sony Liv. You can also catch live action, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.

