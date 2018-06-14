FIFA World Cup 2018 Live Streaming Russia vs Saudi Arabia Live Football Streaming: When and where to watch Russia vs Saudi Arabia

FIFA Football World Cup 2018 Live Streaming: Saudi Arabia’s sports minister Turki al-Sheikh talks to the national football team players prior to official training session. (Source: AP) FIFA Football World Cup 2018 Live Streaming: Saudi Arabia’s sports minister Turki al-Sheikh talks to the national football team players prior to official training session. (Source: AP)

FIFA Football World Cup 2018 Live Streaming, Russia vs Saudi Arabia Football Live Score Streaming: FIFA World Cup 2018 is set to begin and in the tournament opener, the hosts Russia will go on against Saudi Arabia in a Group A match. It will be the only match of the day. The two teams are the lowest-ranked teams in the tournament, with Russia recently slipping to 70th position as per the FIFA Rankings. Saudi Arabia are placed at the 67th position. Playing in their home conditions, surrounded by home fans, Russia will hope they can get off to a winning start in the tournament.

When is FIFA World Cup 2018 Russia vs Saudi Arabia match?

FIFA World Cup 2018 Russia vs Saudi Arabia match will take place on Thursday, April 14, 2018. It is the first match of the tournament.

Where is FIFA World Cup 2018 Russia vs Saudi Arabia match?

FIFA World Cup 2018 Russia vs Saudi Arabia match will take place at Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow. The opening ceremony before the match will also take place at this stadium.

What time does FIFA World Cup 2018 Russia vs Saudi Arabia match start?

FIFA World Cup 2018 Russia vs Saudi Arabia will kick off at 8:30 pm IST on Thursday. The Live coverage of the match on the broadcasting channel will begin at 7:00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast FIFA World Cup 2018 Russia vs Saudi Arabia match?

FIFA World Cup 2018 Russia vs Saudi Arabia will be broadcast on Ten 2 and Ten 2 HD in English Commentary. They are the official broadcasters of the tournament.

How do I watch online live streaming of FIFA World Cup 2018 Russia vs Saudi Arabia match?

FIFA World Cup 2018 Russia vs Saudi Arabia match live streaming will be available on Sony Liv. You can also catch live action, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.

