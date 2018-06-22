Fifa World Cup 2018, Nigeria vs Iceland: When and where to watch, Live coverage on TV, Live streaming online

Fifa Football World Cup 2018, Nigeria vs Iceland: Nigeria to take on Iceland. Fifa Football World Cup 2018, Nigeria vs Iceland: Nigeria to take on Iceland.

Fifa World Cup 2018, Nigeria vs Iceland: After holding off Argentina in their opening match, the debutants Iceland will be pumped up to take on Nigeria. With the Lionel Messi-led side losing to Croatia on Thursday, Iceland have a strong chance to enter the Round of 16 if they pick up a win over the African country. Nigeria, on the other hand, will be fighting for survival. They lost their first match against Costa Rica 2-0 and will need to find inspiration from somewhere to tackle the threat that Iceland pose in counter-attacks.

When is FIFA World Cup 2018 Nigeria vs Iceland football match?

FIFA World Cup 2018 Nigeria vs Iceland football match will take place on Friday, April 22, 2018.

FIFA World Cup 2018 Nigeria vs Iceland football match will take place at the Volgograd Arena in Volgograd, Russia.

What time does the FIFA World Cup 2018 Nigeria vs Iceland football match begin?

FIFA World Cup 2018 Nigeria vs Iceland football match will kick off at 08:30 pm IST on Thursday. The Live coverage of the match on the broadcasting channel will begin at 07:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the FIFA World Cup 2018 Nigeria vs Iceland football match in India?

FIFA World Cup 2018 Nigeria vs Iceland football match in India will be broadcast on Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 2 HD, Sony ESPN, Sony ESPN HD in English Commentary and Sony Ten 3 and Sony 3 HD in Hindi Commentary. They are the official broadcasters of the tournament.

How do I watch online live streaming of the FIFA World Cup 2018 Nigeria vs Iceland football match in India?

FIFA World Cup 2018 Nigeria vs Iceland football match live streaming will be available on Sony Liv. You can also catch live action, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.

