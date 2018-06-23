Korea vs Mexico Live Score FIFA World Cup 2018 Live Streaming: When and where to watch Korea vs Mexico World Cup game

FIFA Football World Cup 2018, Korea vs Mexico: South Korea take on Mexico on Saturday. (Reuters) FIFA Football World Cup 2018, Korea vs Mexico: South Korea take on Mexico on Saturday. (Reuters)

FIFA World Cup 2018, Korea vs Mexico: South Korea looked to have done enough to deny Sweden all three points in their first game of the World Cup until the Swedes were given a penalty thanks to a VAR decision. Andreas Granqvist stepped up and converted it to send Korea back without any points. They will now hope to create pressure in a must win game against a Mexico side who with their counter attacking football ran Germany up the wall. While the game saw just one goal, it could well have been more in favour of the Latin Americans who proved to be contenders for team of the tournament thus far.

When is FIFA World Cup 2018 Korea vs Mexico football match?

FIFA World Cup 2018 Korea vs Mexico football match will take place on Saturday, June 23, 2018.

When is FIFA World Cup 2018 Korea vs Mexico football match?

FIFA World Cup 2018 Korea vs Mexico football match will take place at the Rostov Arena in Rostov-On-Don, Russia.

What time does the FIFA World Cup 2018 Korea vs Mexico football match begin?

FIFA World Cup 2018 Korea vs Mexico football match will kick off at 2030 hrs IST on Saturday. The Live coverage of the match on the broadcasting channel will begin at 1930 hrs IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the FIFA World Cup 2018 Korea vs Mexico football match in India?

FIFA World Cup 2018 Korea vs Mexico football match in India will be broadcast on Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 2 HD, Sony Ten 3, Sony Ten 3 HD, Sony ESPN, Sony ESPN HD. Sony are the official broadcasters of the tournament.

How do I watch online live streaming of the FIFA World Cup 2018 Korea vs Mexico football match in India?

FIFA World Cup 2018 Korea vs Mexico football match live streaming will be available on Sony Liv. You can also catch live action, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.

For all the latest Fifa News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd