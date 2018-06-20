Iran vs Spain Live Streaming FIFA World Cup 2018 Live Streaming: Iran vs Spain Live Stream Channel Online TV

FIFA World Cup 2018, Spain vs Iran Live Streaming: Spain to take on Iran. (Source: Reuters) FIFA World Cup 2018, Spain vs Iran Live Streaming: Spain to take on Iran. (Source: Reuters)

FIFA World Cup 2018 Live Streaming Iran vs Spain Football Live Score Streaming: After drawing 3-3 against Portugal in their opening match, Spain will take on Iran in their second match as they look for their first win in the tournament. Spain will be relying on Diego Costa, who scored a brace against Portugal, to once again breach Iran’s steely defence. Iran won their opening match against Morocco, with the help of a late own goal. Now, they will hope the strikers can come good for them against Spain, and earn them another win to increase their hopes of making it to the Round of 16 for the first time in history.

When is FIFA World Cup 2018 Iran vs Spain match?

FIFA World Cup 2018 Iran vs Spain match will take place on Wednesday, April 20, 2018. Spain will be eyeing their first win in the tournament.

Where is FIFA World Cup 2018 Iran vs Spain match?

FIFA World Cup 2018 Iran vs Spain match will take place at the Kazan Arena in Kazan, Russia.

What time does FIFA World Cup 2018 Iran vs Spain match start?

FIFA World Cup 2018 Iran vs Spain will kick off at 11:30 pm IST on Wednesday. The Live coverage of the match on the broadcasting channel will begin at 10:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast FIFA World Cup 2018 Iran vs Spain match?

FIFA World Cup 2018 Iran vs Spain will be broadcast on Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 2 HD, Sony ESPN, Sony ESPN HD in English Commentary and Sony Ten 3 and Sony 3 HD in Hindi Commentary. They are the official broadcasters of the tournament.

How do I watch online live streaming of FIFA World Cup 2018 Iran vs Spain match?

FIFA World Cup 2018 Iran vs Spain match live streaming will be available on Sony Liv. You can also catch live action, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.

