Fifa World Cup 2018, France vs Peru: When and where to watch, Live coverage on TV, Live streaming online

Fifa Football World Cup 2018, France vs Peru: France to take on Peru. (Source: Reuters) Fifa Football World Cup 2018, France vs Peru: France to take on Peru. (Source: Reuters)

Fifa World Cup 2018, France vs Peru: France were expected to run down the opposition wild in the FIFA World Cup 2018 with the talented squad they have. But against Australia, they were a mere reflection of the expectations. It took the interception of technology to see them sail through in the match and pick up a 2-1 win. Up against a pacy Peru side, France will need to buckle up and come full guns blazing. A win will see them qualify for the Round of 16 and coach Didier Deschamps will be eager to attain it in style.

When is FIFA World Cup 2018 France vs Peru football match?

FIFA World Cup 2018 France vs Peru football match will take place on Thursday, April 21, 2018.

FIFA World Cup 2018 France vs Peru football match will take place at the Ekaterinburg Arena in Ekaterinburg, Russia.

What time does the FIFA World Cup 2018 France vs Peru football match begin?

FIFA World Cup 2018 France vs Peru football match will kick off at 08:30 pm IST on Thursday. The Live coverage of the match on the broadcasting channel will begin at 07:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the FIFA World Cup 2018 France vs Peru football match in India?

FIFA World Cup 2018 France vs Peru football match in India will be broadcast on Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 2 HD, Sony ESPN, Sony ESPN HD in English Commentary and Sony Ten 3 and Sony 3 HD in Hindi Commentary. They are the official broadcasters of the tournament.

How do I watch online live streaming of the FIFA World Cup 2018 France vs Peru football match in India?

FIFA World Cup 2018 France vs Peru football match live streaming will be available on Sony Liv. You can also catch live action, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.

